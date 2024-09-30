‘I got the mayor indicted’: We need to talk about Sabrina Carpenter’s involvement in Eric Adams’ downfall

The world of politics gets wilder by the day, but I still did not have “Sabrina Carpenter contributing to an indictment” on my 2024 bingo card.

And yet, here we are. In the direct wake of a strange collision of worlds, which saw the “Espresso” singer accidentally lend a hand in the swirling legal issues dragging New York City Mayor Eric Adams down. The Democratic mayor, who assumed office in 2022, presently faces a wave of criminal investigations, after reports of federal corruption emerged. He’s now facing numerous indictments, and it turns out Carpenter may have been a key player in his downfall.

The 25-year-old’s music video for “Feather” continues to lend itself to real-world drama, after the video first landed a priest in hot water, and now reportedly ties into the Adams investigation. In one of the most unexpected moments of the year so far — which is truly saying something — reports increasingly indicate that “Feather” turned officials onto Adams’ criminal activity.

Even Carpenter is getting in on the narrative, reinforcing impressions of her involvement through a sly comment delivered at the singer’s recent New York show. Clips from the appearance see Carpenter briefly joke with the audience before playfully asking them if they should “talk about how I got the mayor indicted?”

Sabrina Carpenter during her New York show after her ‘Feather’ music video church scandal contributed to an investigation of the priest and his ties to Mayor Eric Adams:



“Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?” pic.twitter.com/lSF2mdhIgp — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

“Feather” already led to the dismissal of Brooklyn Catholic church Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who allowed the musician to film her music video on church grounds, and it seems the song’s work is far from finished. The same investigation that led to Gigantiello’s dismissal reportedly linked the priest to Adams’ ex-chief of staff, Frank Carone, prompting a further investigation into the mayor’s corruption.

It also led to a stark response from audiences both in person and online, who were swift and decisive in their condemnation of Adams. This reaction was echoed on social media, where Carpenter fans flooded to cast their votes for Sabrina Carpenter’s fictional campaign “for interim mayor” of New York. Dubbing the musician an “icon” and utterly “unserious” for her decision to lean into the moment, Carpenter fans are absolutely living for this strange 2024 development.

Despite the strangeness, it seems to be serving Carpenter well. Her popularity has absolutely exploded in the last year, thanks in large part to several stellar releases, and her new, unexpected, foray into politics is only helping things along. Carpenter’s acknowledgment of the odd development is certainly sparking conversations, and fans are more than welcoming of this strange new side job for the “Please Please Please” singer.

Carpenter has not been named in any subpoenas so far, nor has “Feathers,” but that doesn’t mean rumors about the music video’s strange prevalence are false. They certainly may be exaggerated, but with Carpenter’s acknowledgment of the development it appears increasingly more likely that, fitting for the weird times we live in, a 25-year-old pop star may be partially responsible for the unseating of a longtime political fixture.

