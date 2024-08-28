‘I hate it more than I can possibly say’: Channing Tatum dislikes one household chore so thoroughly, he went to extreme measures to avoid it for a whole year

Celebrities are not like us, as much as we’d like to lie to ourselves. They live a lifestyle that’s completely unattainable for most of us, unless we were born into wealth or won the lottery. However, they sometimes try so hard to prove they’re relatable and their attempts fail miserably, and now Channing Tatum has just made a very weird admission.

Recommended Videos

In the aftermath of Lily Allen’s intense backlash after revealing that she returned her rescue dog after eating their passports, Channing Tatum has a different story. While it won’t pull our animal-loving heartstrings, it is quite cringe and it makes you realize that we hold celebrities to a completely different standard.

After the success he had with his cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing Tatum now leads Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, a psychological thriller, and Kravitz’s directorial debut. To promote the film, Tatum also had an interview with GQ, explaining the 10 essentials he can’t live without, and revealing the household chores he goes above and beyond to avoid.

Channing Tatum hates doing laundry more than you do

Let’s admit it, there are many household chores that we dread. Whether it’s doing the dishes, cleaning the toilet, or taking out the trash, there is something that makes us procrastinate until the very last moment so we could avoid doing this task. However, eventually, you have to do it, especially if you live alone and can’t guilt-trip anyone else into doing it (please, don’t do this, either).

However, we all assume things are different for celebrities. With a generous, above-average income, and opportunities most of us don’t have, the rich and famous have people around to help them with anything — personal security, drivers, chefs, and people who help them clean their homes. Tatum’s absolute no-no? Laundry.

At the 7:55 mark, Tatum explains, “I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say.” After naming a white T-shirt as one of his ultimate essentials, he also revealed his aversion to this essential chore. However, Tatum noted that he went to extreme measures to avoid doing laundry.

“I had one year that I called ‘the year of fresh white tee,’ and I don’t think I did laundry all year that year, and I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought.” He recalled that happened in 19999 or 2000, and explained, “Like I’d be like, I can get like two wears out of this a week, this is gonna be good.” Should we even ask about how he handled underwear or should we assume he purchased new ones every after every single wear?

Fans online couldn’t help but note how absurd his admission is, especially with the conversation surrounding fast fashion and sustainability. People noted, “Would it have been smarter to just hire somebody to do his laundry?” as this could’ve been cheaper than purchasing new clothes after every wear.

wouldn’t it have been smarter to just hire somebody to do his laundry lol — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) August 28, 2024

This is another level of laziness 😭😭😭😭 — bluesword (@bluemax_x) August 28, 2024

As we all remember the conversation about how often some celebrities shower, Tatum’s new revelation only leads to more questions, with no answer in sight. Hopefully, he’s learned to operate a washing machine since the 2000s.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy