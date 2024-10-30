‘I have to okay all the toys’: James Gunn has a message for anyone who thinks *those* Superman toys were spoilers

With a new trailer recently dropped, James Gunn has been doling out morsel-sized details about his much-anticipated Superman reboot, this time revealing whether any spoilers have already been revealed.

Recommended Videos

The director and DC Studios co-head recently took to social media to address whether any promotional Superman toys had inadvertently served as leaks about details of the film. For context, legions of fans were worried earlier this week that a recently released list of Superman toys created by DC might have contained spoilers as to the plot and the characters of the movie.

First look at Superman’s dog Krypto in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’



In theaters on July 11, 2025.



(Via: @DCOfficial) pic.twitter.com/JjSMljgoa5 — CinemaBums (@Cinema_Bums) October 15, 2024

One such detail that was supposedly leaked via the toy list was the existence of Ultraman, a long-running Superman villain in the comics who was named on the list but whose presence in the film had not yet been confirmed. The speculation only intensified when industry scooper Daniel Richtman shared the toy list and took it as confirmation that Ultraman would be appearing in Superman and not the long-rumored Ulysses.

Other details about the toys taken by fans as spoilers included the list’s mention of the word “kaiju,” which means “monster” in Japanese and supposedly suggested that a monster of some kind will feature in Superman. Thankfully, Gunn has swooped in with all the grace of Superman himself to dispel the idea that the toy list contains spoilers, assuaging all our fears in a recent post on Instagram Threads.

Ultraman confirmed via a new toy listing for the Superman film. So it's confirmed it's Ultraman and not Ulysses pic.twitter.com/owNnPywYj2 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 26, 2024

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about but I have to okay all the toys and I don’t think any of them spoil anything,” the director wrote. It’s welcome news for leak-averse fans who just wanted to scope some toys without fear of spoilers, and since he’s the head honcho of the DCU, we might just have to take Gunn’s word for it.

After all, he has already told us in no uncertain terms which characters will be in the movie, and not once has he mentioned Ultraman. “The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman,” Gunn wrote on social media in June. “The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor.” While the word “main” has undoubtedly led fans to believe that characters like Ultraman might still have a place in the film, Gunn has told us to only believe in the details he reveals himself.

Photo via DC Studios/James Gunn

“There are so many stories coming out every day it’s difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I’m giving it attention,” the director wrote in a separate Threads post. “So, I’ll say again, don’t believe anything unless you see it HERE.” Needless to say, fans haven’t always taken that advice, and Gunn has had to shut down multiple rumors about the movie since then.

In July, fans swirled around leaked photos from the Superman set to create theories about what the film might entail, and they later forced Gunn to respond to supposedly leaked footage from the film that was actually just terrible AI.

When the dust finally settles on the all speculation, I will still have one question that remains — how long before we get more of Krypto, the goodest boy in the universe? Superman hits cinemas on July 11, 2025, with David Corenswet in the title role.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy