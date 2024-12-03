‘I hope we can create a lifetime of happy memories together’: When did BTS’ Taehyung get Yeontan?

If you’ve been part of the BTS ARMY for a while, you probably know about the unofficial eighth member Yeontan, Taehyung’s adorable teacup Pomeranian.

From social media appearances to cameos in BTS live streams, Yeontan, lovingly called “Tannie” by fans, has become an icon in his own right. But when did Taehyung first welcome Yeontan into his life? Let’s dive into the story of V’s furry best friend.

When did Yeontan join BTS?

Taehyung, also known as V, became a dog dad in 2017. Yeontan was born on Sept. 7, 2017, and shortly after, V decided to adopt the tiny black-and-tan Pomeranian. Fans got their first glimpse of Yeontan during a livestream on Dec. 4, 2017, which also happened to be a celebration of Jin’s birthday. In that unforgettable moment, Taehyung introduced Yeontan to ARMY and it was love at first sight for everyone watching. From the beginning, Yeontan wasn’t just any ordinary pet—he was a part of the BTS family.

Tannie made frequent appearances in BTS’s live streams, behind-the-scenes videos, and even in official content like photoshoots. Fans quickly noticed how close Yeontan was to all the members, not just Taehyung. It was heartwarming to see the little Pomeranian showered with love by the entire group. Yeontan’s presence in Taehyung’s life went beyond companionship. In 2023, Tannie even served as the inspiration for the cover art of V’s solo album, Layover, and was featured throughout the physical CD design. This heartfelt tribute showed just how much Yeontan meant to Taehyung—not just as a pet, but as family.

Yeontan’s health problems

“The reason I decided to write this message today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog star. I thought a lot about how I should share this news, but considering all the love Yeontan has received so far, I felt it was only right to… pic.twitter.com/tskgGp6n4p — V (@thv95_thv) December 2, 2024

However, behind Yeontan’s cute and charming personality, he faced significant health challenges. In an emotional interview with GQ Australia in 2022, Taehyung revealed how much Yeontan had endured over the years. He shared that Yeontan had struggled with health issues since birth, particularly with his breathing due to his small airways. These challenges led to two surgeries, but sadly, neither was successful. Despite this, Yeontan remained strong, relying on medication to manage his condition. Taehyung expressed immense gratitude to Yeontan for enduring so much pain, saying, “I hope we can create a lifetime of happy memories together.”

For those wondering why Yeontan didn’t always live with Taehyung, it was a practical decision. With BTS’s hectic schedule of tours and promotions, Taehyung chose to let Yeontan stay with his parents, ensuring the little dog received the care and attention he deserved. Even though they couldn’t always be together, it was clear that the bond between Taehyung and Yeontan was unbreakable. Sadly, on Dec. 2, 2024, Taehyung shared the heartbreaking news that Yeontan had passed away.

In a deeply emotional Instagram post, he described Yeontan’s passing as a “long journey to the stars” and thanked ARMY for loving Tannie as much as he did.

To be honest, the reason why I’m posting this is because Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars. I worried about how to tell you this, but seeing as ARMY loved Yeontan so much up to now, I thought it was right for me to tell you, and that is how I ended up conveying the news like this.

Taehyung’s journey with Yeontan is one filled with unforgettable memories, and although Yeontan may be gone, he will remain unforgettable in the ARMY’s hearts.

