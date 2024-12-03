How old was Yeontan, BTS V’s dog?

Parasocial relationships are quite the phenomenon. One moment, we’re just discovering a band’s music or watching an actor’s film, and the next, we somehow know all their pet’s names and even which toy is their favorite to chew on.

And let’s be honest — everyone’s guilty of having some form of a parasocial relationship, whether it’s with athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, singers like Taylor Swift, or really anyone else in the celebrity realm. That’s why it hits us hard and deep in our hearts when a pet we’ve grown attached to through our screens passes away.

Sadly, this is exactly what happened to ARMY, the devoted fanbase of BTS, when news of Yeontan’s passing broke. The heartbreaking announcement came via V’s Instagram, where he shared a touching tribute to his companion — who, surprisingly, wasn’t that old.

How old was V’s dog?

At the time of his passing, Yeontan was eight years old. The heartbreaking news was shared by BTS’s V, who posted a touching Instagram story after sharing several clips of Yeontan performing tricks. “Recently, Yeontan (my dog) embarked on a long journey to the stars,” the message read. “I thought a lot about how to share this news with you, but I felt it was right to let ARMYs — who have sent so much love to Yeontan — know, so I’m sharing this news now.”

He continued, “I believe Yeontan would feel happy if ARMYs also remember him fondly as he sets off on this journey.” The message concluded with V bidding farewell to fans — and perhaps, in his own way, to Yeontan — or Tannie for short — as well. Currently, V is serving in South Korea’s mandatory military conscription, with about six months remaining until he completes his service. Despite his busy schedule, he chose to share this deeply personal news in recognition of how much fans cared for his beloved pup.

ARMY first met Yeontan on December 4, 2017, during a VLive stream celebrating Kim Seokjin’s birthday. At just two months old, the tiny Pomeranian quickly stole hearts. Over the years, BTS fans have had the joy of seeing Yeontan on countless occasions — whether in livestreams, photos, or even on stage in one famous moment. Whenever V could, it seemed almost certain he would bring along little Tannie, as fans affectionately nicknamed him.

Although V — known offstage as Kim Tae-hyung — often spent time with Yeontan, his busy schedule meant the pup primarily stayed with his parents. Despite the physical distance, their bond remained unbreakable. The singer frequently shared photos and clips of Yeontan, and fans often saw him featured in Bangtan Bombs, the behind-the-scenes videos filmed by the BTS crew. Yeontan’s influence even extended to V’s artistic projects — to the point where an album concept was dedicated to him, though the cover featured a Yeontan look-alike during a photo shoot in Spain.

As for the cause of Yeontan’s passing, V didn’t disclose specifics in his message. However, it was known that Yeontan had been battling severe heart issues for years, and had endured two unsuccessful surgeries. Pomeranians are prone to congenital health problems, including heart murmurs and congestive heart failure, and sadly, Tannie was no exception. While his loss is deeply felt, we can be certain that Tannie will continue watching over his favorite human from the stars.

