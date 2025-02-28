‘I just don’t want to see that guy’s face’: ‘Avatar’ director James Cameron hates Trump so much he’s abandoned the U.S.

James Cameron is finalizing his move to New Zealand. As he spends his last days before an inevitable invite to the mayor’s office to be declared a Kiwi, he’s grateful for one thing in particular — he will no longer have to see President Trump’s face plastered across newspaper front pages.

During this awards season, when Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly won the SAG Award for Best Actor, Chalamet took to the stage and made a sincere speech about his desire to be great. Fans declared that moment as the official end of the “nonchalance era.” But for someone like Cameron — who has shattered box office records time and time again — that era never even began.

Cameron has never held his tongue. Even when he accepted his Oscar for Titanic, and people expected a classy, grateful speech, he did what he wanted. He stretched out his arms and yelled, “I’m the king of the world!” So in an era where many hesitate to criticize Trump’s second term, it’s no surprise that Cameron broke the mold again. He told the New Zealand publication Stuff, “I don’t want to see that guy’s face anymore on the front page of the papers every single day.”

Cameron considers this administration utterly horrific. “America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea,” he explained. He went on to suggest that these policies only serve President Trump and his inner circle. Presumably referring to Elon Musk and the technocrats around him.

In the interview, Cameron also shared that he has spent years working to secure New Zealand citizenship. He moved there with his family in the early days of the long-gestating Avatar franchise. Cameron apparently chose to stay because, unlike anywhere else he has lived, New Zealand offers a true sense of equality. He urged the local government to continue supporting the country’s talented craftspeople in film. He added that the kind of society and values in which he wanted to raise his children ultimately shaped his decision to stay.

This news comes at an ironic moment, as President Trump has just announced a plan a to sell U.S. citizenship in exchange for what he calls a “gold card”. He claims as many as 10 million people might take him up on the offer. But while some may be rushing toward him, it turns out others — especially millionaires — are running in the opposite direction. Trump appears to believe that everyone is willing to throw morals aside for the chance to make an extra dollar. In reality, some people would prefer a leader who inspires the best in them.

As for Cameron’s fans, since he has committed two decades of his career to the Avatar franchise, you’ll be glad to hear there won’t be any delays this time. Avatar 3 is still set to release on Dec. 19, 2025. Cameron promises it will be the most emotionally resonant and satisfying installment yet. For a franchise that always manages to wrestle its way into the zeitgeist — sparking wildly different reactions while still attracting awards consideration — that’s an exciting claim in itself.





