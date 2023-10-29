When an actor plays a role that brings joy to so many people in so many places for such a long amount of time, it’s always going to define them. Matthew Perry knew that his legacy would always be intertwined with that of Friends character Chandler Bing, even if he didn’t want it to be the case.

Following his passing at the age of just 54, tributes have been coming in from all corners of the world, ranging from his friends and colleagues to the multiple generations that felt as though they knew him through his work on the small screen, of which Friends was the monolith that dwarfed everything else.

In his memoir, Perry knew that would be the case even in the event of his death, but his words are even more powerful and poignant after the worst case scenario unfolded.

Photo via Max

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web. But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try and help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

It’s been less than a year since those words were published in Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and they’ve already become more poignant and prophetic than anybody wanted them to be.