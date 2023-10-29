‘Oh, so warm water swirling around you makes you feel good?’: Matthew Perry’s last social media post shatters hearts following his passing

The world was plunged into a state of shock and mourning by the tragic news that Friends star Matthew Perry had passed away at the age of just 54.

The actor will always be best-known for his work as Chandler Bing on the classic sitcom – with the quick-witted and constantly sardonic favorite already cemented in history as one of the small screen’s most popular characters ever – and the tributes have been pouring in from all across the world.

Whether it’s people who knew him, worked with him, or simply felt like he was an important part of their lives through his contributions to pop culture, Perry’s death has hit everybody hard. TMZ reported that the actor and writer was found unresponsive in his home in what was an apparent accidental drowning, which has made his final social media post even more devastating in retrospect.

Less than a week ago, Perry shared what would be his last Instagram message to his eight million followers, where he found himself under the realization that relaxing in the soothing waters was a feelgood experience.

Given the circumstances, bittersweet doesn’t even begin to cover Perry’s post finding him espousing the mental and physical benefits of being in a hot tub, and the poignancy is even more crushing in light of current events. One of the most gifted comedic performers of his generation with razor-sharp wit and phenomenal comic timing, it’s going to take a long time for a lot of people to process this particular loss.