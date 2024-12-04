‘I love Rihanna, but no!’: Rihanna leaves her fans baffled with this awful Sesame Street outfit. ‘At this point – just new stylist’

Rihanna has never been a celebrity who opted for the safe option, whether in music, business, or fashion style. Her boldness always paid off and she has often hit the mark in different areas but her latest outfit wasn’t a hit.

Recommended Videos

Rihanna’s risk-taking fashion led to her being named the co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. The two are getting started for the high-profile charity event that takes place in New York and has all celebrities and their stylists fretting to hit the mark on the yearly theme. Next year’s theme is Black Dandy style, and the pressure is on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to honor that best as co-chairs.

The highly-fashionable couple, who shares two children, are getting started as they attended the 2024 Fashion Awards in London, U.K. However, this time, their outfits weren’t it, whether together or individually.

Rihanna’s Sesame Street costume clashed with A$AP Rocky’s loose suit

For the event, the power couple dressed up for a fun night out that also included an award for A$AP Rocky — the Cultural Innovator Award.

Rihanna, who is a style icon, wore a furry Christian Lacroix outfit from the FW02 Couture collection, which featured a furry blue coat on top of a lace dress, and a big blue hat on top. Rihanna didn’t don the same black dress as the runway model, and opted for a tight black corset with a lace asymmetrical skirt.

She paired the look with black sheer tights, dramatic over-the-elbow leather gloves, and black YSL Harlow Pumps. She was draped in diamonds thanks to multiple necklaces, with a half-up messy hairdo, with curled face-framing strands.

“Is Rihanna being attacked by the cookie monster?” asked a fan.

Nothing like a James P. Sullivan fur coat & hat. pic.twitter.com/6NbYxZ95nS — Brian 🇺🇲 (@ICEWALKER946) December 3, 2024

Fans weren’t thrilled with the look. “At this point – just new Stylist,” commented a fan. “The Pastor & First Lady out on Saturday night,” pointed out another. “I love Rihanna, but no.”

As for the overall aesthetic, people believed their outfits clashed. “He didn’t match her fly,” wrote a fan. “When ASAP gonna step his game up?” asked another. “I love it but I feel like their outfits are clashing or they’re going to different events,” wrote another.

“I’m gonna get hate, but I miss when Mel was her stylist,” wrote a fan. The current look comes from Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s ex-Fenty deputy and creative director.

Rihanna has a long history of looking like a Muppet. In 2015, she wore a similar furry outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which received comparisons to Sesame Street‘s Oscar the Grouch. She has a deep love for furry outfits, and has previously worn many shades that had people wondering who she would look like next.

tbh we don't care about the Super Bowl, just Rihanna and wondering which Muppet she will wear this time pic.twitter.com/OAl6DFXSX4 — Dnd Sesame Tweet (@DndSesame) February 13, 2023

rihanna wearing ella boucht’s pink puffer jacket.



swedish school of textiles, spring ‘17, swedish fashion week. pic.twitter.com/FrSqAbNv1H — gia (@thelovebelt) August 10, 2020

While Rihanna might be the only celebrity to pull off these risky, furry outfits, fans also pointed out that the majority of her recent looks haven’t been measured properly, and all make it look like they don’t fit her post-baby body, especially on the upper bust area.

Love it or not, the look had the intended effect, as Rihanna got all the headlines, and if she had dropped the hat, it might’ve looked even better.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy