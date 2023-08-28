‘I love surprises’: Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown announces engagement to Adam Woolard

Bachelor Nation‘s sweetheart, Hannah Brown, shared an exciting update with her followers today, and if you’ve got tears in your eyes, you’re not the only one.

In a sweet set of photos, Brown shared the news of her engagement to her charming boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and their love story is certainly one of our favorites. Following Hannah’s journey was emotional; I remember being on vacation with my family and having them all sit around the television to watch her journey, and when her heart broke, those who cheered her on felt that.

Brown didn’t meet Woolard on television; she met him on a dating app in 2021, and their love blossomed beautifully. In fact — the way they love one another is something to write home about; it’s patient and understanding, fun and romantic, and it’s encouraging and powerful.

Brown spoke with People, saying that the engagement was as perfect as she could have ever imagined:

“I loved not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises.”

In addition to sharing the sweetest engagement shots, Brown also shared that she didn’t see the special moment coming, which made it all the more special.

“I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on. We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

Their engagement wasn’t just perfect; it was picturesque. Woolard proposed at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee, and the team who helped facilitate the special day for the pair said they feel blessed to have been a part of it. Woolard and Brown have spent time there before, and we can’t forget to talk about that stunning ring! Woolard says it’s a testament to who they are as a couple:

“The 3 stones represent the past, present, and future. I love how our relationship started and I’m so excited for our future, but the biggest stone in the center represents where we are right now in the present, and that is always my favorite part of our relationship.”

Here’s to Hannah and Adam; may they live out the rest of their happily ever after with as much magic and love as they’ve shared so far.