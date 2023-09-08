‘I met Joe Jonas when we were teens’: Alexa Nikolas drops another wrench into rumors of Joe Jonas’ divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner on Sept. 5 and ever since, rumors have been swirling about the reason for their divorce. Even before the couple released an Instagram statement sharing the news of their divorce with their fans, many people were speculating that Joe had been stuck taking care of their two children while he was on tour or that Sophie was always out partying.

Unfortunately for Joe, these single father rumors have been backfiring as people have taken Sophie’s side all across the internet and begun spreading rumors about why he may actually be the real problem.

Blame and cheating rumors aside, the divorce is stirring up some of Joe’s past actions that some people think point to what the issues may have been within the relationship. One person who has hopped on this trend is Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas who said she met Joe Jonas when she was a teenager.

I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes. 💀 — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) September 8, 2023

The Jonas Brothers famously wore purity rings back in the day, promising to save themselves for marriage. Alexa suggests on X (formally known as Twitter) that Joe may have blurred those lines a little bit, saying that he was the kind of guy who wore a purity ring but would ask girls to send him racy photos. Many fellow Twitter users said that they could totally see Alexa’s claims being a reality and her comments are swarmed with Sophie supporters.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been under heat and Alexa has added kindling to the fire. She has famously spoken out against Jamie Lynn Spears and the Spears family, and even shared her childhood experiences with Jonah Hill after his ex-girlfriend shared their texts on Instagram.

Despite comments, some fans think that Joe made a lyric change at a recent performance to show his support for his soon-to-be ex-wife. Rather than singing the lyric to the Jonas Brothers’ song ‘Hesitate’ as the original “Don’t be scared cause I’m on your side,” Joe sang “Don’t be scared cause I’m on HER side.” Many fans believe that this was his way of addressing the rumors against both parties and attempting to present the couple as a united front despite their split.

Joe and Sophie both deny any rumors of contention between them, but that will not stop fans from compiling evidence against both of them on either side. And it seems that Alexa’s observations are only piling up the evidence for Team Sophie.