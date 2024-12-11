‘I still wasn’t processing properly’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard exposes reality of life with ex-husband as apparently ‘the D’ was NOT ‘fire’

Ever since breaking free from the shackles of her mother, and then prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has hardly kept her thoughts to herself.

The convicted murderer turned media sensation was released on parole last year and immediately became everyone’s favorite online buddy. Besides her one-of-a-kind story, Blanchard charmed the internet with her unique personality and one hilarious comment about her now ex-husband that went viral. The ex-convict has since called it quits with her old beau, and it looks like she’s taking back her words about just how good he is in the sack.

Gypsy Rose tells all

In a viral Instagram comment, Blanchard rallied behind her man, saying, “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything.” She then iconically added, “Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night… yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.”

The internet had a field day with this comment, but no one could deny that Blanchard seemed happier than ever, which is why her divorce from Anderson came as a shock. Blanchard filed for divorce in April this year and, despite her steamy comment, she back-tracked her previous comments in a conversation with People. Specifically, Blanchard shared that her sex life with Anderson wasn’t, in fact, all that.

Ryan and my sex life was not ideal. I told him privately. Maybe it was a lack of attraction in that area or if I still wasn’t processing properly.

Since leaving prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has become a social media sensation. The internet loved her, and she carried out multiple interviews and TV show appearances that revealed her light-hearted personality. To the internet’s surprise, Blanchard also left prison as a wife. She met Ryan Anderson in 2020 after he watched the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which explored Blanchard’s life story and wrote her a letter. They got married in 2022 and, for a while, everything seemed great. While we all know about the parental abuse Blanchard suffered at the hands of her mother, her new memoir My Time to Stand also dives into the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex Nicholas Godejohn who is still serving a life sentence for Dee Dee’s murder.

Despite these tumultuous experiences with sex and intimacy, Blanchard seems to have finally found peace in an old flame. She met Ken Urker while she was still in prison and the two were briefly engaged but ended their relationship. Now, the lovebirds have reconnected and are enjoying a fresh start in their relationship. In a statement from TMZ, Blanchard said, “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to take a chance.” The couple is expecting their first child in January 2025. This new chapter of her life will be explored in the next season of her Lifetime reality show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

A true crime icon

For the uninitiated, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was a victim of Munchhausen by proxy. This mental disorder causes a caretaker, often a parent, to fabricate health issues in another person, usually their child. For Gypsy Rose Blanchard, this caretaker was her mother. For the entirety of her daughter’s childhood, Dee Dee Blanchard had everyone, including Gypsy Rose, believing that her daughter was chronically ill. She induced symptoms in her daughter to prompt diagnosis and medical interventions, made Gypsy use a wheelchair for most of her childhood, and claimed her daughter had a plethora of illnesses from sleep apnea to leukemia.

Blanchard spent her childhood in and out of hospital and had to undergo various surgeries which in turn left her with complications she would have never had, one of which included removing her salivary glands. Years of this fostered a feeling of rebellion in Blanchard and, in 2015, she conspired with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who she had met online to kill her mother. Godejohn committed the act and the two ran away together, but Blanchard left enough evidence that they were soon caught. Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and, after serving 8 of them, she was released on parole in December 2023.

