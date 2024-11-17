‘I find myself at a crossroads’: Gypsy Rose Blanchard deletes posts as she takes a step back from publicly spelling out every secret of her life

After years of her life being more public than a celebrity meltdown, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is stepping out of the social media ring, and honestly, it’s about time.

For those who may not be familiar with her story, Gypsy gained notoriety after her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. Dee Dee had subjected Gypsy to years of abuse through Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder where a caregiver fabricates or induces illness in a person under their care. Gypsy served seven years in prison for her role in the murder before being released in 2023. Since then, she has become a sensation, captivating the public with her unique story and the challenges she faced both before and after her incarceration.

In her recent TikTok update, Gypsy announced that she will no longer be posting personal content on her public social media accounts. She expressed a desire for a more private life, sharing special moments only with family and close friends. This decision comes at a time when Gypsy is expecting her first child, a baby girl, who is due in Jan. 2025, and it’s clear that she wants to prioritize the well-being of her growing family. And as if to prove her point, she’s gone ahead and deleted most of her personal posts from her TikTok and Instagram pages.

“Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments.”

After all, she has been through a lot, and the constant scrutiny and attention can be overwhelming. However, some may argue that by sharing her story, Gypsy has helped raise awareness about Munchausen syndrome by proxy and the lasting effects of abuse. Her openness has likely inspired others who have faced similar struggles to speak out and seek help. Despite her decision to keep her personal life private, Gypsy has assured her followers that she will still be posting updates about her upcoming memoir My Time To Stand and the docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Gypsy’s announcement also comes on the heels of her confirmation that her new boyfriend, Ken Urker, is indeed the father of her baby, putting an end to the controversy surrounding the paternity of her child. Under Louisiana law, if a woman has a baby within 300 days of her divorce, her ex-husband is presumed to be the dad unless a paternity test says otherwise. So, even though Ken was the father of her baby, she had to jump through legal hoops to make sure her ex, Ryan Anderson, wouldn’t be listed as the father on the birth certificate.

Taking to Instagram, she laid the matter to rest with a post that read, “There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest.” And just like that, the paternity puzzle was solved—publicly and definitively. Here’s hoping this is the last time Gypsy has to turn her personal life into a teachable moment to explain to the masses the peculiarities of legal systems.

