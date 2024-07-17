‘This is so messy and I love it’: Gypsy Rose saga gets even wilder as insane state law means her ex-husband has claims on her unborn child

Since 2017, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been a central pop culture figure. From her depiction in Hulu’s The Act and HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, hers is a name that has gone down in infamy.

At 19 years old, Blanchard orchestrated the murder of her mother, DeeDee Blanchard following years of abuse and a documented case of Munchausen by proxy. DeeDee convinced everyone — including her daughter — that Gypsy Rose had leukemia and muscular dystrophy, needing a wheelchair at all times. Munchausen by proxy is typically categorized by people who get validation from attention. However, DeeDee also used her daughter’s fake illnesses to commit large-scale financial fraud.

Gypsy Rose went to prison for her role in her mother’s murder, serving seven years before being released in 2023. Since her release, she has been a source of fascination for several reasons. Gypsy Rose had been acting as someone else for so long that no one seems to have a clear understanding of who she really is. But her post-prison life has had as many twists as beforehand.

While in prison, Gypsy Rose met Ryan Scott Anderson, and the two quickly got married. But only three months after her prison release, the two split. Though they have not been legally divorced, she recently announced a pregnancy with a new beau, Ken Urker. The close timeline of these two partners has caused a lot of confusion concerning the paternity of her child.

Anderson may have paternal rights over Gypsy Rose’s child

In a YouTube video, Gypse Rose announced that she was 11 weeks pregnant with Urker’s child. The court of public opinion is in, and many agree that breaking the news of this to the public was far too soon. TikTokker @tinysparksvixen highlights the main issue with this news: Gypsy Rose lives in Louisiana, which has some antiquated laws. According to The Daily Mail, no matter who the father of the child is, the name of the mother’s husband will automatically go on the birth certificate. Divorce proceedings are underway, but if it is not finalized by the time Gypsy Rose gives birth, Anderson will be the father on record. As the TikTokker points out, this would make him financially liable for medical and financial costs. Commenters all agreed that this announcement has made her situation far more complicated.

The term “messy” is thrown around consistently in the comments section. What Gypsy Rose decides to do with her body and her life is her prerogative, but this shines a light on laws that continue to protect patriarchal values instead of the mother. Once again, Gypsy Rose is at the center of a system stacked against her. It just happens to be in front of the cameras.

