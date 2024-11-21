Dave Bautista‘s past reflections on his acting career have reignited discussions about his distinct approach to Hollywood and the inevitable comparisons to fellow WWE alumnus like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While both wrestlers-turned-actors have successfully transitioned to the big screen, Bautista has been vocal about wanting something different for his career. In a viral quote from a GQ interview last year, Bautista stated, “I just want to be a good f***ing actor. A respected actor.” That one sentence tells you everything you need to know about why Bautista refuses to play into the narrative of being “the next Rock.” It underscores his commitment to acting as an art form, setting him apart from the path often associated with action stars like Johnson.

Carving his own path

Dave Bautista says he was never interested in being ‘the next Rock’



“I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor” pic.twitter.com/YvQ7KHKeJu — Film Facts 🎬 (@Factsonfilm) November 20, 2024

Bautista has always made it clear he’s not interested in chasing box-office success for the sake of it. Instead, he’s focused on building a filmography he’s proud of. He doesn’t want to settle for mindless but lucrative action flicks. Bautista’s journey into acting has been marked by an emphasis on versatility and collaboration with top-tier directors. Over the years, he’s worked with renowned filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve in (Dune), Rian Johnson (Glass Onion), and Sam Mendes (Spectre). His roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Dune: Part Two further cement his reputation as a serious actor.

Bautista has deliberately avoided the formulaic action-hero roles often linked to Johnson, instead opting for nuanced, character-driven performances. Even social media has weighed in on the debate, with many praising Bautista for his range. Beyond his acting chops, his rugged charm, humor, and genuine humility have won over fans everywhere. He’s proof that you can be both a tough action star and a relatable human being. The internet isn’t shy about calling him out as a “zaddy,” either, and honestly, he seems to take the title in stride.

It’s time to retire the comparison game

The Rock hasn’t even come close to turning in a performance as good as Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy and I think we should talk about that — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) November 20, 2024

Over the years, fans on social media haven’t hesitated to draw comparisons between Bautista, Johnson, and even John Cena. While understandable, given their shared origins in the WWE, that’s pretty much where the similarities end for all of them. Many praise Bautista for his range, noting his ability to step into diverse roles that challenge stereotypes of former wrestlers. In contrast, Johnson’s filmography — ranging from Jumanji to Jungle Cruise — has faced criticism for its reliance on predictable action tropes, with Johnson often portraying a larger-than-life savior figure. Thirdly, John Cena has also won significant charm for blending comedy and action rather flawlessly.

‘RED ONE’ opens domestically to $34M



Films budget was $250M pic.twitter.com/ejDkxGP3Uh — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 17, 2024

Dwayne Johnson built his movie career on high-octane blockbusters like Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Black Adam. While these roles have been lucrative, they’ve also sparked debates about his versatility as an actor. The lukewarm reception to Johnson’s recent $250M Christmas action film Red One highlights this divide. Despite its star-studded cast and significant budget, the movie opened to disappointing box office numbers. Additionally, reports about Johnson’s alleged on-set behavior — ranging from lateness to disruptive workout breaks — have further clouded his reputation.

Seemingly, unlike Johnson, Bautista is evidently eager to expand his horizons. He has even expressed interest in starring in a romantic comedy — a genre few would associate with his tough-guy image. Altogether, he’s proven that a former wrestler can handle roles with depth and complexity. Fans are optimistic about this potential pivot, as it reflects Bautista’s willingness to break boundaries and explore new facets of his craft.

