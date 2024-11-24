‘I thought she would stop at the Queen’: Meghan Markle can only ‘hurt’ family but her estranged sister won’t mind a reunion

The rumor mill has been especially vicious lately to Meghan Markle. There are accusations from employees who’ve worked with her that she’s mean, controlling, and well, all around a nasty person. Now Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is speaking out (again), and she does not have anything nice to say. Let’s just say this isn’t going to do much to repair Meghan’s reputation.

Recommended Videos

A lot of the news about Meghan has been about how she’s terrible to everyone, including Queen Elizabeth. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Samantha Markle claimed she treats her American family with the same type of indifference.

Meghan and her mother had reportedly been estranged for many years, and according to Samantha, Meghan has completely cut all of them out of her life, even though her mother died earlier this month. The Suits star’s engagement to Prince Harry put a spotlight on the Markle family and highlighted how Meghan wasn’t really on speaking terms with her parents. Now, Samantha is worried that Meghan won’t reconcile with her father Thomas.

“Meghan has no idea what she is missing out on because when my dad (Thomas) goes, it will be too late. Believe me, I know. You can’t get back that time. It leaves a hole in your heart.”

Thomas has had two heart attacks and a recent stroke, and Samantha doesn’t think there’s much time for the two to reconcile. Of course, she doesn’t take into account the many ways her father has betrayed the Sussexes — selling them to the paparazzi probably takes the cake.

Meghan famously quit the royals in 2020 and moved to the United States with Prince Harry. But despite the distance, she remains the villain, especially in scenarios where she doesn’t hold back from exposing the Royals or, well, even making fun of them. In 2022, in the couple’s Netflix miniseries, she described meeting the Queen for the first time and performing a mocking curtsy on camera, to Harry’s obvious discomfort. But according to the elder Markle, Meghan got permission to mock the late Queen from Harry, though Samantha had hoped her half-sister would “stop at the Queen.”

Samantha claims what Meghan did to the Royal Family is exactly the treatment she doled out to her own family, and to “so many other people, too.” She said there were a lot of times when Meghan could have tried to fix the relationship with her father, but she didn’t. But Samantha, in accordance with the image she had painted of Meghan, fears that even if the latter reaches out to the ailing Thomas, it would be to “hurt” him again.

“If you accept an olive branch, you are asking to be hurt again. I think that would be weird. It would be hard to trust that she was doing it for the right reasons. I think what makes me sad now is there were so many missed opportunities for love and real family.”

As for Thomas, he has had a supporter in the author of the 2020 bestselling book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story – Lady Colin Campbell. She even started a fundraiser for him earlier this year to help with his medical bills, claiming he’s been mostly “abandoned.”

Thomas and Meghan became estranged in 2018 when it was revealed he took part in a staged photo shoot ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. He told MailOnline that he would love to meet his grandchildren but he knows that probably won’t happen.

“I would be happy with a photograph at this stage,” he said.

As per reports, in the initial stage of the chaos that would make Meghan distance herself from her father, she and Harry offered for bygones to be bygones if Thomas would just stop it all. It is widely known that he didn’t. Not really hard to see which party runs the real risk of getting burned again if Meghan does accept Thomas back in her life.



















We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy