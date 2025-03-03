‘I want to be as unbothered’: Don’t look now, but a $440 million movie megastar flaunted street clothes at the Oscars

From Kieran Culkin hilariously encouraging his wife to reward him with a 3rd and 4th child to a much-needed June Squibb appearance, the 2025 Oscars were jam-packed with moments we’ll never forget.

Perhaps the most unforgettable segment from the star-studded ceremony, however, has nothing to do with an actual gold statue from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and instead has everything to do with comedic legend Adam Sandler ditching a suit for the event and donning eye-catching street clothes in front of millions.

I know, on the surface it sounds like I’m joking, but I’m totally not — Sandler really did make an appearance at the Oscars in a blue zip-up hoodie, blue basketball shorts, sneakers, and a beach-style polo shirt underneath. Look, if anybody can get away with dressing like that at cinema’s biggest night of the year, it’s the very man who co-wrote 2011’s Jack and Jill.

Adam Sandler has on shorts and a hoodie at the Oscars 😭 pic.twitter.com/O5vbGO0wBp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2025

What made the moment all the more hilarious is when Sandler rose to his feet from his seat and walked over to Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet, who was looking to nab his first Best Actor statue for his incredible work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Sprinkling in another touch of comedy, Sandler playfully hugged the younger actor and yelled “CHALAMET” in his typical Sandman voice.

Jokes aside, this is hardly a surprising display of free will from Sandler, who typically goes against trendy fashion norms, opting to avoid the stereotype as a “rich celebrity” in his everyday life. Most of us have seen the snapshots from the paparazzi of Sandler walking the streets of LA in basketball shorts and hoodies, so seeing him flaunt that same outfit on national television is just the cherry on top of the unbothered sundae.

I want to be as unbothered as Adam Sandler ☠️ 📸: OSCARS/ABC pic.twitter.com/WjV1rUSBa0 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2025

Unbothered, in fact, is exactly what the pop culture landscape is calling this unorthodox moment. On social media platforms such as TikTok and X, netizens are singing Sandler’s praises, with many applauding how “unbothered” he is and how he lives life by marching to the beat of his own drum. Even during the broadcast, when host Conan O’Brien jokingly brought up Sandler’s attire, the Happy Gilmore actor responded: “I like the way I look, I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear.”

Is Sandler worth $440 million? Yes. Has that net worth only continued to rise over the years thanks to a staggering partnership with Netflix and a boatload of comedic classics behind him? Sure. But has any of that stopped Sandler from dressing like a high school gym teacher? Of course not, and we absolutely love him for it.

