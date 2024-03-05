Mastering the art of comedic filmmaking might seem like an impossible task at times, but for ever-popular actor Adam Sandler, the concept is more like a relaxing walk in the park. Given how massively talented and extremely triumphant the 57-year-old actor has been in his illustrious career thus far, it’s no wonder interest about his massive collection of movies has yet to waver.

Kicking off his colossal career back in 1989 in Going Overboard, Sandler eventually went on to become one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood — which later included an eye-catching deal with Netflix worth millions and featuring several movies. And while Sandler’s partnership with Netflix is fairly new, the collaboration only increased interest in a large portion of his movies — even films that were of no particular association with the streaming service.

As it currently stands, Sandler has nearly 80 movies that he has either personally starred in as an actor, provided its screenplay as a writer, or served as either a producer or an executive producer on the project. Of course, the Brooklyn-born actor has also lent his acting prowess to a variety of television ventures over the years, but as far as movies go, let’s dive in and list them all.

All Adam Sandler movies in order, listed

As previously mentioned, Sandler has a widespread repertoire of projects, but below are the collection of movies he’s been involved in. The list is as follows:

Going Overboard (1989)

Shakes the Clown (1991)

Coneheads (1993)

Airheads (1994)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

Billy Madison (1995)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Bulletproof (1996)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Dirty Work (1998)

The Waterboy (1998)

Big Daddy (1999)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Little Nicky (2000)

Joe Dirt (2001)

The Concert for New York City (2001)

The Animal (2001)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

A Day with the Meatball (2002)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003)

Stupidity (2003)

Couch (2003)

Anger Management (2003)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

Spanglish (2004)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Click (2006)

Reign Over Me (2007)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

Strange Wilderness (2008)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Funny People (2009)

The Shortcut (2009)

Grown Ups (2010)

Just Go with it (2011)

Zookeeper (2011)

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)

Jack and Jill (2011)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Blended (2014)

Top Five (2014)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

The Cobbler (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015)

Pixels (2015)

I Am Chris Farley (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

The Do-Over (2016)

Sandy Wexler (2017)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Puppy! (2017)

The Week Of (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Murder Mystery (2019)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Goldman v Silverman (2020)

The Wrong Missy (2020)

Nature Planet (2020)

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Home Team (2022)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022)

Hustle (2022)

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

The Out-Laws (2023)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Leo (2023)

Spaceman (2024)

With Spaceman being the newest Sandler movie, one can only assume that his career shows no signs of slowing down as his ventures on Netflix continue to rack in millions of views. So, let’s sit back and enjoy the ride — because we’re certain that Sandler has more up his sleeve.