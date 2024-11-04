‘I want to be in between them’: Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield held a two-men smoke show convention and the internet is being totally normal about it

Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield share the same brand of charm: undeniably attractive, undeniably talented men who are not on social media and only ever show their faces around public events when they have a movie or television show to promote. So, when they got together at this year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala, hearts naturally exploded.

Some were more direct, begging “I want to be in between them,” while others got creative with their reactions. “Lookalike contest for both of them in my room,” one fan cheekily suggested, referencing the recent Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest that drew the man himself to New York’s Washington Square Park last week.

I want to be in Between them — Graphic Devsign (@devamouli) November 3, 2024 lookalike contest for both of them in my room https://t.co/Iflyd8wrHO — . (@WESTSRlNA) November 3, 2024

“Challengers with me in the middle, please,” said another, this time alluding to Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 smash-hit film starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor as a pseudo throuple. “They can both make a movie in my bedroom,” a fourth hopeful proposed. Geez, someone get these people an ice bath.

The most common response, however, involved a world-famous monument from a beloved European capital, that may be a little too unsafe for work to include in this article. On the other hand, it’s called the city of love for a reason.

2024 was a big year for Garfield and Patel…

Images via Universal Pictures/Monkeypaw Productions

… And not just because they looked hot in a picture together (though that certainly didn’t hurt). These two elusive Brits were both in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the year’s achievements in art, film, fashion, and entertainment because they, too, conquered 2024.

Patel made a stunning directorial debut in April with his immensely rich thriller Monkey Man, where he played a revenge-driven underground fighter looking for the men who took everything from him — and, yes, looked ravishing while doing it, too. Garfield, meanwhile, returned from a three-year break from the silver screen (he led the true crime limited drama series Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022) to star opposite fellow British smoke show Florence Pugh in the romance drama We Live In Time. The word “gorgeous” aptly describes both his performance and his looks in the film. No wonder everyone has been begging Hollywood to put either of these men in a rom-com for years.

Photo by Peter Mountain/A24

Both men opted to wear Gucci to last night’s soirée, as the Italian luxury brand is LACMA’s long-time partner. Garfield was styled by Warren Alfie Baker in a look reminiscent of the Gucci white-hemmed burgundy pantsuit he wore to last year’s gala, while Patel was dolled up by Chanel makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA

Though the two men have never shared the screen before, they came up together in England and Hollywood and have become two of the most underrated actors of their generation, both with Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nods under their belts. And while Monkey Man and We Live In Time might not be the films that finally secure Patel and Garfield’s Academy Awards, they were an unquestionable treat for their fans as both actors got to show a different side to their talents in swoon-worthy performances.

Judging by the reactions that a simple photo of the two heartthrobs together can cause, we fear they may actually break the internet if they ever join forces for a project. It’s a good thing neither of them cares about that side of the world anyway.

