From heartthrob to hero, these are Dev Patel’s 10 best movies and TV shows

Dev Patel is a formidable actor whose career has been marked by playing intense dramatic roles that have carved a place in public consciousness and pop culture.

Recently, the British actor has been taking bigger leaps to take on more ambitious and unique roles and to step into the director’s chair in his debut Monkey Man. From his big break as the clumsy Anwar Kharral in Skins to his high-profile lead roles in the critically acclaimed films Lion and Slumdog Millionaire, Patel is as talented as he is underrated.

10. The Man Who Knew Infinity (2016)

In The Man Who Knew Infinity, Dev Patel got to flex his acting muscles as the fascinating Srinivasa Ramanujan, a mathematician who, despite coming from an extremely poor area of Madras, India, manages to get his ideas to a Cambridge professor (played by Jeremy Irons) and, after great difficulty, finally be recognized for his work. The movie is not much more than another inspirational true story, but it’s Patel’s dedicated performance that elevates it into something special.

9. Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Dev Patel plays one of the heroes of Hotel Mumbai, an exhilarating and terrifying film, inspired by true events, about the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. As the unassuming kitchen waiter Arjun, Patel steps up to the plate to lead a major rescue mission among the hotel guests. Like many of its kind, this action thriller film pulls at the heartstrings and keeps you glued to the screen as you unavoidably begin imagining what you would do in a situation as petrifying as the one the real-life guests at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel had to live through on that day. As one of the lead actors, the ever-expressive 33-year-old is the story’s emotional center.

8. The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

The film industry thankfully recognized early on that Dev Patel is leading man material, which has given us plenty of opportunities to see the actor front and center. The Personal History of David Copperfield is perhaps his most underrated performance so far. The whimsical Charles Dickens adaptation is as hilarious as it is charming, and Dev Patel brings a lot of the same clumsy traits that first made us fall in love with his work in roles like Skins‘ Anwar. Patel’s David Copperfield is adorable and determined and, when paired up with an all-star cast of Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, and many more, makes this Dickensian fantasy a joy to watch.

7. Modern Love (2019)

The world needs more of Dev Patel in romantic movies and shows! Fortunately, we have Modern Love to keep us going until he does more of it. This anthology series explores loves of all kinds in different, self-contained, one-episode stories. Patel plays entrepreneur Joshua who reminisces about the one that got away, Caitlin McGee’s Julie, and details their relationship from start to finish with plenty of swoon-worthy, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking scenes throughout. For shallower reasons, Modern Love is possibly the best the actor has ever looked on screen.

6. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Dev Patel has a much smaller role in Wes Anderson’s short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar than elsewhere on this list, but it’s the quality of the project that earns it its spot. A return to form for the popular and idiosyncratic director, this is his first collaboration with the British actor, who plays a couple of characters in the Benedict Cumberbatch-centred tale. The short adapts Roald Dahl’s short story of the same name and depicts the fantastic life of a man who learns to see without his eyes, earning copious amounts of money and investing it in hospitals and orphanages.

5. Skins (2007)

Looking back, Skins had one of the most talented ensembles of young actors in television history. Even in supporting roles, you could find the likes of Dev Patel and Daniel Kaluuya having the time of their lives in performances that were equal parts whacky and genuine. Patel’s performance as the lanky and blasphemous Anwar Kharral was the perfect platform to launch what would become a career filled with bold turns and equally memorable renditions. Skins lives on as the blueprint for rowdy teen shows to this day, and we struggle to think of a more influential title in Dev Patel’s filmography.

4. The Newsroom (2012)

From the mind of Aaron Sorkin, The Newsroom is a timeless and timely show that despite releasing in 2012 is still just as relevant, if not more, today. Exposing the inner workings of the fictional Atlantis Cable News, this 25-episode political drama series drew mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike but became all the more memorable for it. Patel plays the smartass digital expert of the team, Neal Sampat. Much like Skins, his supporting character quickly became a stand-out fan favorite.

3. The Green Knight (2021)

Green Knight is definitive proof of Dev Patel’s range and a true Tour de Force from the British actor who steps into his darkest role to date in this David Lowery-directed epic medieval fantasy adventure film. Beyond the film’s stunning visuals and surrealist elements, lies a classic story of resilience and bravery grounded by a grandiose performance by Patel, who plays Gawain, the nephew of the King who is challenged to a duel by a mystical figure named the Green Knight. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, and more also star.

2. Lion (2016)

Lion made Dev Patel an Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning actor in what was arguably his most prominent role since Slumdog Millionaire. He plays the adult version of an adopted Indian boy who lost track of his family after accidentally falling asleep on a train. He lives with his adoptive parents (played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham) in Australia and decides to find his biological mother and brother. A story that would be too incredible to be believable had it not been inspired by true events, this 2016 biographical drama film is captivating and emotional. One of Patel’s finest performances.

1. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire is one of those movies everyone has either watched or has to watch at least once in their lifetime. An underdog narrative that leaves you on the edge of your seat and a romantic storyline that will pull at your every heartstring make this 2008 film one of its decade’s most remarkable achievements. Patel plays a contestant on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? who is captured, tortured, and questioned after getting almost every question right despite his humble background and upbringing. It largely set the tone for Dev Patel’s career by showcasing his above-average ability to make audiences relate and root for his dark-horse characters.