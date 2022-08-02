Dev Patel spotted talking to police after witnessing a stabbing in Australia

Hollywood star Dev Patel has become the unlikely witness to a stabbing in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, with photos taken of him corroborating with local police.

The English actor was one of several to have witnessed the incident, which saw a woman allegedly stab a man she had been arguing with inside a service station in Adelaide. The 32 year-old man was then hospitalized, while the 34 year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the crime by police. Witnesses are said to have tried to stop the altercation between the two, but to no avail.

The injuries to the man were not critical, with him rushed to hospital in an ambulance while the alleged perpetrator was later charged by South Australia Police Force with aggravated assault causing harm, and refused bail. 7News reported that the couple had been known to police, while many photos were snapped of Patel with police.

English actor Dev Patel has witnessed a stabbing in Adelaide's CBD which left a man hospitalised.



The Slumdog Millionaire and Lion actor was questioned by police after the incident on Gouger Street last night. pic.twitter.com/nnsTZuvwrS — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) August 2, 2022

Married to Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Patel spends his time in Adelaide in between dropping absolute banger performances in films like Lion and The Hotel Mumbai. He’s resided in Australia since 2017, having filmed the majority of the Academy Award favorite Lion in the state of Tasmania, as well as neighbouring state Victoria.

Patel most recently starred in The Green Knight, and is set to star in an upcoming action thriller titled Monkey Man for which he is serving as director, writer, and star. Netflix has acquired the rights to the film, describing it as “John Wick in Mumbai”, which should mean it’s either incredible or absolutely mid.