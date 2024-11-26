Many celebrities who got their big break with Disney know that fame at a young age is a double-edged sword. The same star power that gets you recognition, accolades, and job opportunities always leads to intense scrutiny.

Recommended Videos

For the Oscar-nominated Keira Knightley, her time working with Disney led her on a tumultuous path. Beyond her illustrious career, or becoming a household name, Knightley struggled with her body image while working on one of the biggest movies of the 2000s.

Keira Knightley’s roller-coaster experience on Pirates of the Caribbean

Keira Knightley recently sat with The Times, discussing her relationship with fame, and how working on Pirates of the Caribbean affected her both positively and negatively. She was only 17 when she landed the iconic role of Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and while the world fell in love with the adventurous and badass character, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses behind the role.

One of the hardest parts of that time in her life was the constant speculation about whether she had an eating disorder, due to her weight. Like many young stars, Knightley said that she’s had to mentally block some of the memories of that time, and it’s not surprising to hear, especially considering how invasive the press was with its speculations about her body. “In that classic trauma way, I don’t remember it,” she said. “There’s been a complete delete, and then some things will come up and I’ll suddenly have a very bodily memory of it because ultimately, it’s public shaming, isn’t it?”

While the actress affirms that she didn’t have an eating disorder, she recalled how difficult it was to be subject to so much speculation. However, she remained grateful for the opportunity to have risen through the ranks in the industry.

It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time… because they did so well, I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for.

Knightley received her first Oscar nomination at age 20 for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. She received another Oscar nomination for her role in 2014’s The Imitation Game.

Keira Knightly’s return to the screen

Throughout her career, Keira Knightley has taken on many roles across genres, but there’s no question that the actress shines the brightest in period films. Some of her best works include Atonement, Anna Karenina, A Dangerous Method, and the aforementioned The Imitation Game. But Knightley isn’t only skilled on the screen though. She has starred in two West End productions: The Misanthrope, and The Children’s Hour, as well as one Broadway show, Therese Raquin. All of her work on stage has received high praise and acclaim.

Knightley is currently promoting her latest project, a thriller series called Black Doves. After taking a break from acting to focus on raising her two children, the 39-year-old actress’ return has been brilliant. In Black Doves, she stars as Helen Webb, an undercover spy in search of revenge after her lover is murdered. The upcoming spy thriller will be released on Dec. 5.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy