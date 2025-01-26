‘I was talking with God’: Hollywood may hate Jonathan Majors, but Meagan Good is fine with her love not making sense to people

In an industry where staying power always takes precedence over any other major achievement, Meagan Good has managed to craft a 30-year career. Starting with Friday alongside Ice Cube as a child in 1995, she’s been in hit after hit ever since. She’s talented, and her onscreen presence is always gracious, so it makes sense to everyone how she’s managed to stay where she has. What doesn’t make sense to some, however, is her relationship with Jonathan Majors.

At the brief peak of his career, Majors had the entertainment world in the palm of his hands. Not only was he trailblazing in the independent film scene, but he was also giving us glimpses of undeniable star quality with his performance in Creed 3 alongside Michael B. Jordan. Last but not least, Majors had just been named the main villain in the MCU and his Kang the Conqueror boasted to be one step above Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

But everything changed in early 2023 when Majors became involved in a criminal case involving allegations of physically assaulting his former girlfriend. Almost as quickly as he built his reputation in Hollywood, he lost everything, including his role in the MCU. But somehow, through all that media and career whirlwind, he won over Good’s heart, and after a couple of years of courtship, they’re now engaged.

Meagan Good’s standing with her fans has made it difficult for many to accept that she’s still with Majors. Some even started speculating that the entire relationship must be a publicity stunt to repair Majors’ reputation in the public. But as far as Good is concerned, that’s so not the case.

When Good and her co-stars stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss their upcoming final season of Harlem and the topic of her relationship inevitably came up, Good’s co-star was quick to first clear up those publicity stunt rumors. Jerrie Johnson told the hosts, “Y’all (fans) don’t know how publicity works, first of all… this doesn’t make sense for publicity.” Charlamagne Tha God agreed, adding that Meagan Good wouldn’t even have anything to gain from such an arrangement.

Eventually, everyone from the studio needed to hear from Good herself about whether the negative reaction affected her in any way. When Jess Hilarious asked how she managed to deal with the scrutiny, Good shared that she leaned into her faith when times got challenging.

“Literally, I was talking to God … and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. And I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes they won’t make sense to other people. That’s OK, as long as you are in alignment with God and you’re trusting, you know, the path that you’re on … and the more that I’ve done that, the happier I’ve been.”

Johnson also shared with Charlamagne that the two were madly in love with each other even before the trial, contrary to the gossip that the couple got together at the start of the trial for the sake of keeping appearances. Since then, according to Good, this is the happiest she’s ever been. The actress isn’t the only one who is very public and open about her love for Majors. Majors recently broke down into tears at an awards show, declaring his love for Good on stage.

At the end of the day, everything was looking up for Jonathan Majors, and he only has himself to blame for his downfall. Whether the public will ever extend him as much grace as Good has done is quite unpredictable. There’s a possibility we may never witness a comeback from Majors, as bigger stars have lost their positions in Hollywood for doing far less. Good, however, will seemingly always be a part of our entertainment diet, and you can watch latest her show Harlem on Amazon Prime Video.

