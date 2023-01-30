The 10 best Meagan Good movies and TV shows, ranked

Meagan Good remains one of the most popular Black actresses on screen. She has been active since as far back as 1994, giving her about three decades worth of experience in front of the camera. She rose to prominence as a teenager for her critically acclaimed performance in the gothic drama Eve’s Bayou, and has since gone on to star in several notable movies and TV shows, including Cousin Skeeter, Think Like a Man, and is currently winning over more fans for her role as Camille in Harlem.

Good returns to the silver screen with a more fleshed out role as the superhero Darla in Shazam! Future of the Gods, which will be released on March 17. Before then, for a chance to catch, or rewatch some of her older projects, here are Meagan Good’s 10 best movies and TV shows, ranked from least to best.

10. D.E.B.S.

Despite the mixed reviews and its underperforming at the box office, D.E.B.S. has gained a loyal following, with fans still rewatching the cult classic two decades later. The 2004 spy-comedy stars Devon Aoki, Sara Foster, Jill Ritchie, and Good as members of an elite squad of spies-in-training who must take down a ruthless villain, played by Jordana Brewster. Directed by Angela Robinson, D.E.B.S. is a fun action-comedy with enough campy moments to keep any viewer entertained.

9. Deliver Us From Eva

Deliver Us from Eva stars LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union in lead roles, while Good takes on a supporting role alongside Essence Atkins, Duane Martin, Robinne Lee, and Mel Jackson. The romantic comedy follows the perfectionist Evangeline Dandridge, who constantly interferes in the romantic affairs of her three sisters. The only way out seems to be to pay a notorious playboy to date her and keep her occupied, and Eva finds herself swept up in an unexpected romance. The film didn’t score too well with critics, but remains a Black household staple and favorite in the rom-com genre.

8. The Intruder

Paired alongside Michael Ealy in this psychological thriller, Good stars as Annie Howard, a woman who moves into a new home with her husband after buying it from the previous owner, Charlie Peck. Things start out pretty good after the purchase, but the film quickly spirals into a case of obsession, as Charlie refuses to let the house go, which torments its new owners. Dennis Quaid stars as Charlie, and the film received mixed reviews.

7. Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard became a fan-favorite dance film upon its release in 2007. Gold stars in a major supporting role as April Palmer, the love interest of Columbus Short’s character Darnell Williams. Stomp the Yard follows a college student at a HBCU who joins a fraternity to compete in a major step dance competition after his brother is murdered. The film features exciting dance numbers and became a box office hit, grossing over $75 million against a budget of $13 million.

6. Cousin Skeeter

In one of her earliest roles, Good rose to fame as Nina Jones in the popular Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter, which ran from 1998 until 2001. The show, which was mainly targeted at adolescents, features the titular character who moves into his cousin Bobby’s house, and along with Nina, navigate life, school, and more together. Cousin Skeeter was credited for boosting young Black representation on television, and proved a major success for Nickelodeon during its run.

5. Deception

Good starred in this short-lived and under-appreciated soap opera as an undercover detective named Joanna Locasto. Deception follows the death of a wealthy heiress named Vivian, whose death is ruled a suicide, but raises the eyebrows of FBI agents Will Moreno and Joanna. The latter infiltrates her former friend’s family in an attempt to uncover the secrets behind her death, but old and new secrets rise to the surface to jeopardize the entire mission. Deception ran for only one season and 11 episodes on NBC, but Good ultimately shines in the lead role, making this a quick and interesting binge.

4. Eve’s Bayou

Eve’s Bayou was the film that turned heads in the direction of a young Meagan Good. Barely 16 years old, the actress delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Cisely Batiste, establishing herself as one of the young talents to keep an eye out for. After two brief roles in Make a Wish, Molly, and Friday, it was her third credited film role that showcased her brilliant acting talents. Eve’s Bayou is still one of the best films about issues surrounding race in America, and has been selected by preservation since 2018.

3. Think Like a Man

Good’s performance in this ensemble-led romantic comedy was singled out for praise by most critics, who appreciated her character’s development and humorous moments. Think Like a Man is a film based on the book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man by Steve Harvey, and follows four couples and their different romance dynamic. Good stars as Mya, and joins Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence J, Regina Hall, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union, Jerry Ferrara, and Gary Owen for some serious laughs. A sequel was released two years later in 2014.

2. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is easily one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2023. The sequel to 2019’s Shazam! expands on the titular character’s life with his super-powered foster siblings, who band together once again to face off against the Daughters of Atlas and keep the world from destruction. Good stars as Darla Dudley, Billy’s younger sister. She is joined by a large ensemble cast featuring Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, and more, with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler joining the cast.

1. Harlem

Harlem has quickly become one of Good’s most appreciated performances on screen. The 2021 comedy series follows the lives of four girlfriends in New York City as they navigate friendship, life, love, careers, and more. Good stars as Camille, an ambitious woman who wishes to rise through the ranks as a university professor, but there are a couple bumps along the way. Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley co-star along her, with each character delivering a great performance.