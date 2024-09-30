‘I will always love you’: Dolly Parton’s tribute to Kris Kristofferson leaves fans’ hearts in pieces

The world lost an icon on Sept. 28, when musical force, acting legend, and treasured Hollywood staple Kris Kristofferson died at the age of 88.

In the wake of his death, tributes to the many accomplishments of Kristofferson began pouring in from countless fans and former friends of the star, but few could compete with the heartbreaking sentiment shared by the Queen of Country herself. Following news of Kristofferson’s death, the one and only Dolly Parton took to social media to share her heartbreak over his loss, and put all the other well-wishers to shame.

Parton shared a brief but tragic message to her social media accounts on Sept. 29, as she — and many of Kristofferson’s other adoring fans — was still reeling from news of his death. Posted to both her Instagram and X accounts, Parton emphasized the “great loss” the world is experiencing with Kristofferson gone.

“What a great loss,” the country icon wrote, followed by “what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend.” She capped the whole message off with a heartbreaking promise to “always love,” her lost friend, shattering hearts across the nation and urging even more Kristofferson fans to share their memories and compassion for a man who helped define a generation of music.

The “Me and Bobby McGee” writer contributed a huge amount to the world of entertainment, both through his own releases and music he wrote for other artists to perform, but many recognized him best for his work on the big screen. Kristofferson enjoyed a hugely successful career, both in music and acting, across nearly 50 years of releases, something he shares in common with Parton.

Both stars have enjoyed hugely impactful careers, which is likely why Parton’s tribute, in particular, is tugging at so many heartstrings. The pair performed together on many occasions, producing memorable music and even more memorable moments, and it’s clear his loss is hitting the 78-year-old “9 t0 5” singer hard. She’s been largely quiet in her grief in the days since Kristofferson’s passing, but one touching tribute was more than enough to remind fans of the widespread contributions, and compassion, Kristofferson lended to the world while he was in it.

