‘THAT JUST BLEW MY FREAKIN MIND!’: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus share more than a special bond: they have a long-lost biological connection

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have a close relationship, which fans have been given a glimpse into over the years with public comments in interviews and collaborations (including Parton’s appearance on Disney’s Hannah Montana and their team-up for a version of Cyrus’ hit, “Wrecking Ball”).

Recommended Videos

The “Flowers” singer is Parton’s honorary goddaughter, and she has grown up with her being a trusted adult and someone who has added tremendous value to her life. They adore each other, but the latest revelation in their relationship is something that no one expected: they also have a genetic link.

Parton recently gave an interview with Access Hollywood alongside her sister, Rachel. During her chat to promote their cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin, she was given a surprising bit of information: “Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are seventh cousins, once removed!” According to Ancestory.com, “Their common ancestor is John Brickey, born in 1740 in Virginia. He later moved to Blount County, Tennessee with his wife and children and remained there until his death in 1806.”

“Is that true? That’s amazing!” Parton said of the news. “Well, we’re so close, Miley and I. I would’ve thought we would’ve been at least third cousins, 10 times removed.” And as for what Cyrus would think? “I’m sure she’ll get a kick out of that, but it doesn’t surprise me because she does feel like family.”

Fans react to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus being related

The news has been welcomed by fans eager to share their thoughts in the video’s comment section, which was posted on YouTube. “WOW THAT JUST BLEW MY FREAKIN MIND!!!! I NEVER KNEW THEY WERE RELATED!!!!!” an excited fan wrote.

Some fans were confused that they had not discovered they were related prior to this revelation because the two stars share so many similarities. “For some reason I always thought they were related; they look like they’re related. Google pics of Dolly when she was young. I always thought Dolly was Miley’s Grandmother haha,” a reaction reads.

There are also comments about Parton being a lovely and genuine person and fans have shared how their interactions with their idol did not leave them disappointed.

Parton has stood by Cyrus despite the earlier criticism she received as she tried to break away from her sweet Disney star image. Some may argue their bond is unbreakable, and this may be because they have known each other all of Cyrus’s life.

“I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Parton told Good Morning America in 2009. “Her father’s a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, ‘You just have to be her godmother,’ and I said, ‘I accept.’ We never did do a big ceremony, but I’m so proud of her, love her, and she’s just like one of my own.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy