Miley Cyrus reflects on her ‘Hannah Montana’ days as fans go wild for the throwback performance of a lifetime

Before Miley Cyrus delivered hits like “Flowers” and “Jaded,” she was a Disney star, and it’s impossible to forget her performance in the series Hannah Montana (a role she held from 2006 to 2011). A lot has changed since her sweet Disney days (and we all remember how she desperately tried to shed her child star image). Still, Cyrus recently took a trip down memory lane when she was honored as a “Disney Legend” at the D3 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California.

At the event, Cyrus spoke about what the role meant to her and its impact on her life. “I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else,” she told the crowd. “A little bit of everything has changed … but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana.”

She continued, “In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

Cyrus’ comments about her experience as a Disney star will likely be welcomed by fans who grew up watching her, because her relationship with the Disney Channel is complicated. There were times when her comments made it seem like she regretted this role, with previous mentions of her grueling work schedule, being underpaid for her efforts, and how adhering to the classic pop star image was challenging (and damaging).

One of her standout interviews on the topic of Hannah Montana came in 2015. “I was told for so long what a girl is supposed to be from being on [Hannah Montana],” she told Marie Claire. “I was made to look like someone that I wasn’t, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn’t on that show, it was like, ‘Who the f*** am I?'”

In the years that followed, Cyrus made who she was clear. However, the D3 event will be one many fans will cherish … except for one major letdown. The singer who took to the stage to belt out one of Hannah Montana’s biggest hits was not Cyrus! TikTok user durafest2 shared a video from the event, and while the performance was epic, it also left us with unanswered questions.

The text onscreen reads, “POV: It’s 2024 and ‘Best of Both Worlds’ is performed by Hannah Montana for the first time in 10 years.” Fans will remember that the hit track “The Best of Both Worlds” was released in 2006, and it’s still a super catchy tune.

Durafest2 captioned their video with a simple message: “Everybody moved.” The reactions from fans in the clip and the comments on the post make it clear this statement is accurate. However, there is one problem: Miley Cyrus was not the one performing the song (which would have made the moment so much more iconic)!

“I think miley should give us the last hannah montana’s concert:((,” a comment read. “Not having Miley perform best of both worlds is criminal imo,” another fan weighed in. “That was HER MOMENTTTTT can yall imagine the transitions between early HM and now?? Ugh. Robbed.”

Other reactions include, “WHY DIDNT MILEY PERFORM IT,” “GIRL WHY THEY DIDNT LET MILEY DOO ITTT???????? IT WAS THE CLOSEST CHANGE THAT WE GET TO HEAR IT AGAIN AND THEY TOOK IT FROM US,” and “This was on my bingo card and I am so happy it came true.”

So, who was the performer, if not Cyrus? She looked similar to Miley when she donned that classic long blond Hannah Montana wig. She even sounded a bit like her. Our feet were tapping, and we were ready to scream/sing all the lyrics … for Lainey Wilson! Yep, the country music singer honored Cyrus with her performance, which gave us all feelings of nostalgia. And as awesome as this moment was, it could have been much better had the original Hannah Montana retaken to the stage to give us a final send-off.

