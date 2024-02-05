When did ‘Hannah Montana’ first come out on Disney Channel, and when did it end?

When did "the best of both worlds" began and came to an end?

It’s crazy to think that Miley Cyrus has been for so long in the public eye, ever since she began acting in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana as a tween, and yet, it was only in the recent 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony that she won her very first Grammy.

Miley won Best Solo Performance for her hit song “Flowers,” and while some people may claim that the song is “overrated,” others think it was about time. What’s more, the great majority of netizens seem to have loved her stage performance:

With this win, some fans as well as non-fans, cannot help but harken back and think to how she started. When was it exactly?

When did Hannah Montana come out?

Some of us may feel a little perplexed by the notion that it’s been nearly two decades since Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel. That’s right. The series came out on March 24, 2006. According to IMDb Trivia, Miley was only 11 when she auditioned for the show.

It’s not great to think about how young and vulnerable she was when, as another IMDb trivia item lays out, “Once Miley Cyrus’s contract with Disney ended, she lost the right to perform any song specifically written for the show or the movie.” Miley, thankfully, seems to have done just fine despite having no legal rights to her early material, and netizens have pointed out that the contract likely never prevented her from doing live covers. But, it’s worth remembering that things were not always easy for the child star.

When did Hannah Montana end?

Hannah Montana was brought to a close on January 16, 2011. The last episode, season 4, episode 13, was titled “Wherever I Go,” which is, like the other episode titles, a reference to a Hannah Montana song. The episode’s main dilemma was whether Miley would film a movie in Paris with Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise, or continue to college with her best friend, Lilly.

The Final Season DVD featured an alternative ending to the one that ended up being featured.