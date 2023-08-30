Miley Cyrus details her ridiculous ‘Hannah Montana’ work schedule from when she was just 13

Having the best of both worlds might have been the dream for every child who grew up with Hannah Montana, but former Disney star, Miley Cyrus, revealed there’s more to it than glitz and glam. The pop star showed how being a teenage celebrity wasn’t easy as she unveiled a grueling schedule she had to adhere to at such a young age.

During Cyrus’s Used to be Young TikTok series, she revealed that she would start the day at 5:30am and appeared in multiple back-to-back interviews for almost the entire day. Her schedule was so packed that it technically ended when she flew home at 7:30pm. She later commented that she needed an “endless summer vacation” after all the work she had put in when she was around 12 to 13 years old.

“I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”

It wasn’t just the busy schedule that this celebrity endured during her Hannah Montana years. Cyrus also shared how she felt about touring, and how she doesn’t like the “subject and observer” relationship she has on stage. She wants to connect with her audience, and touring is something that doesn’t provide that, making it harder for her to be a songwriter.

“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

While Hannah Montana paved the way for Cyrus’ fame and success, the way she was seen in the public eye at the time was something she didn’t want. In an interview with Elle, Cyrus revealed that she didn’t want to be seen as a Disney Mascot and wanted to be recognized as her own person. She also shared in her TikTok series that when she started her solo career, she wasn’t as “valued in the way Hannah was.”

Used to be Young is a series based on the singer’s latest single, where she reflects on her childhood and how things have changed for her over the years. If you want to learn about her past before she became a Disney star, the first 13 parts are up on TikTok.