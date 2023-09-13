Ice Spice × Dunkin Donuts collaboraton, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, explained

On Sep. 12, Dunkin’ Donuts unveiled a new commercial from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity — an artist-led studio that creates entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers to empower their creative vision — featuring American rapper Ice Spice.

The 30-second commercial opens with Ben Affleck, who boasts that “things are going well” at Dunkin’, the corporation that has promoted him to the role of Brand Ambassador. We then cut to Ben Affleck in conversation with Ice Spice, who’s chomping down on some Munchkins while enjoying the new ‘Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink’ from Dunkin’.

Affleck shares his struggles with naming the latest beverage, asking how customers would associate Ice Spice with Dunkin’. Ice Spice reminds him that her fans are called “Munchkins” and relates that to Dunkin’s own brand of mini-donuts, also called Munchkins. And there you have it, the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink was born.

We also get an embarrassing segment at the very end of the commercial that sees Ice Spice horrified by Ben Affleck’s awful rapping skills. Dunkin’ seems thrilled with the new collaboration, as the higher-ups are heaping praise on the newest product.

“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink!”

The Dunkin’ commercial premiered at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — for which Ice Spice was in attendance — and the rapper herself couldn’t be more elated.

“I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl!” said Ice Spice. “Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

But what’s in it?

According to Dunkin’s official overview of the product, “the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink blends its smooth, creamy Frozen Coffee with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. This indulgent frozen coffee treat is blended with pieces of pumpkin cake MUNCHKINS®, reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake.”

The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink joins the lineup for a limited time starting Wednesday, Sep. 13, while supplies last.