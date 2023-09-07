Ice Spice’s real name, age, and ethnicity, explained

2023 has arguably been the year of Ice Spice. Her debut EP, Like…? hit the top 15 of the Billboard 200, and this year alone, she has collaborated with PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift – with all three collaborations becoming top 10 hits. Her second collaboration with Minaj — alongside Europop band Aqua — “Barbie World” was a major part of the soundtrack for Barbie, the biggest hit movie of 2023.

What is Ice Spice’s real name?

Ice Spice’s birth name is Isis Naija Gaston. Gaston began shortening her name to “Ice” nearly a decade ago, when she was looking for a username for her finsta account – a “fake Insta” account that is typically locked with only close friends as followers, and used for more informal, spam posts.

“I chose Ice Spice because it literally rhymes. I was 14 coming up with like a finsta name and I was like ‘what rhymes with ice? Spice,” the rapper explained in a video interview with Elle Magazine.

Recently, Instagram took down a post by the rapper where she mentions her first name, after falsely conflating her name with that of the terrorist organization.

How old is Ice Spice?

As of 2023, Ice Spice is 23 years old. The rapper was born on January 1, 2000, meaning that she was born on the first day of the 21st century, making her a true millennium baby.

What is Ice Spice’s ethnicity?

Ice Spice was born to an African-American father and a Dominican mother, meaning she is Afro-Latina. Recently, she has revealed she has some Nigerian heritage, likely on her father’s side.