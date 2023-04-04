Ice T’s heartfelt message for the late Seymour Stein brings tears to eyes

Actor and rapper Ice-T is mourning the loss of legendary music executive Seymour Stein, who helped place him, along with many others on the map, following his death this past weekend.

According to a statement obtained by Variety, Stein’s daughter Mandy revealed that the Sire Records co-founder passed away on April 2 in Los Angeles, California, at 80-years-old after a longtime battle with cancer. The publication reports that although Stein created the record label with Richard Gottehrer in the 1960s, the pair, alongside Warner Music Group, the company that owns the label, wouldn’t get their first taste of success until 1983 when Stein signed pop star Madonna.

Following that accomplishment, Stein would sign other acts, including The Ramones, Talking Heads, Lou Reed, The Pretenders, The Core, Ice-T, and many more. In addition to starting a record label, Stein was also credited as one of the co-founders of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Stein himself would be inducted into the museum in 2005. A day after the news circulated online, Ice-T took to Twitter to express his deepest sorrow regarding Stein’s passing. In the post, the 65-year-old recounted the memory of Stein wanting the star to be part of his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Ice-T said while disclosing that Stein’s death is not only a sad day for him but for music overall, “The Legend Seymour Stein passed away.. He signed Me, BodyCount, Madonna, Lou Reed, Talking Heads, The Ramones and many more incredible groups. He asked me of all people the induct Him into the RockNRoll Hall of Fame. It’s a Sad day for me and all of music. Love you Seymour…”

The Legend Seymour Stein passed away.. He signed Me, BodyCount, Madonna, Lou Reed, Talking Heads, The Ramones and many more incredible groups. He asked me of all people the induct Him into the RockNRoll Hall of Fame. It’s a Sad day for me and all of music. Love you Seymour 🙏… https://t.co/9s2gVYMaSp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 3, 2023

As fans viewed Ice-T’s tribute to Stein, many sent their well wishes to the Law & Order: SVU actor and to the late star’s family and friends.

One individual encouraged Ice-T to keep his head up during this tragic time.

Condolences to you and his family. Keep your head up! May Seymour Stein rest in eternal peace.🙏🏽 — Sharon (@iamsharonyvette) April 3, 2023

At the same time, a Twitter user mentioned that from Ice-T’s recollection of Stein, he seemed to be a”straight-up good guy.”

They don’t make ‘em like that anymore. He sounds like a straight up good guy. — Pete 🚫👖🦆🇺🇦 (@why_a_duck) April 3, 2023

A third person echoed Ice-T’s response of it being a “sad day” with Stein’s passing.

Sad day bro, sorry for your loss 💚 — Broken Jaw™ (@BrokenJawUK) April 3, 2023

While a social media user claimed Stein was taken way “too soon.”

Damn….a legend gone too soon. May He Rest In Peace. — Bill Osborne (@billmo32) April 3, 2023

Along with Ice-T’s tribute post, other artists that Stein has also taken to their social media platforms to remember the legend. The list includes Madonna and Johnny Ramone’s widow Linda Ramone. Johnny was a founding member of the rock group Stein signed back in the day, The Ramones.