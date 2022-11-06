Country legend Dolly Parton joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, begins work on rock album

It is common knowledge that Dolly Parton, the country music icon who has brought her fans such hits as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as so many other wonders, is going to record a rock album. If that sounds weird coming from her, imagine what it took to inspire her to do it in the first place — it was her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

It’s hard to imagine her on stage banging her head and screaming into a microphone while performing. Is that the way her career is going to go now that she’s announced that she’s working on a rock album? The answer is, no.

Thankfully, she has no intentions of taking her rock act on tour.

On Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in L.A., Dolly Parton took the stage to accept the honor and announced, “I guess I’m a rockstar now.”

DOLLY ROCKER: Country star @dollyparton is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reveals she plans to release her first rock album. pic.twitter.com/r1kw7eXxfi — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 6, 2022

As per Parton, she is surprised at getting the honor and doesn’t know if she deserves it. The thing is that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t just choose rock and roll musicians to honor. As Dolly said herself, she has had an impact on many people’s lives and that includes rock and roll legends who contributed greatly to the genre.

At the age of 76, she is pushing strong. One huge project she is currently working on, with her involvement every step of the way, began with the release of her latest country album Run, Rose, Run, which is named after the novel she wrote along with James Patterson. Yes, that James Patterson. The novel will be made into a movie by Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by Reese Witherspoon.

It goes without saying that Dolly Parton deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is a rockstar and she always has been.