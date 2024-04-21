The stars have spoken — Prince Harry’s presence in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life is permanent

It is not news, even remotely, that Prince William and Kate Middleton are not big fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But if fate is to be believed (and judging by the streak of bad luck that has followed the Royal Family of late), the future king of England will have to learn to live with his younger brother’s presence forever — at least a version of it.

If reports are to be believed, King Charles, in an effort to meet his other grandkids, has offered Harry and Meghan the opportunity to join the family at the Balmoral retreat later in 2024. And of course, the other half of the story claims William and Kate are rather upset with this development and won’t be happy if Harry does accept this olive branch.

But fate has different plans for the couple – if Kate’s astrologer, Debbie Frank, predictions are to be believed.

In a chat with Hello Magazine, Frank talked at length about how the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is “disinclined to follow the herd” and “likes to shake things up.” If memory serves well, the British Royal Family isn’t a big fan of those itching to break the “rules” and find their own path. And seems like the young prince is destined to be “his own person” and break the “royal mould” since despite being a Taurus, he doesn’t share the sign’s “steadfast, sensible” side.

“This means that he is disinclined to follow the herd (in this case royal protocol). He is likely to shake things up, add some mischief and disruption into the mix,” Franks shared, adding that Louis, who six on April 23, 2024, wants to do things “his way” and “has a wilful streak.”

Louis sounds a lot like someone who married a certain Suits actress, doesn’t he?

And evidently, he will also be testing Kate’s patience.

“Undoubtedly, Louis’ determined Mars in Capricorn creates a fractious frisson with Kate’s Sun in the same sign. He is the one person who can make her lose her cool! Kate is very self-disciplined and taming her little tiger cub is a challenge for her.”

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Well, Louis’ unwillingness to follow protocol currently falls in the category of “playful” and “downright adorable” – whether it was his big yawns during his grandfather’s coronation or covering his mother’s mouth during the Platinum Pageant.

Sure, for now, those wanting a child to follow the rules on “How Royals should behave” are actually getting antsy over nothing and should rather mind their own business. But seeing that Kate is a firm believer in astrology, she and William might want to start making peace with the fact that while one wilful Prince has left the palace, they will be living with another (updated?) version.

