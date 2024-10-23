‘I’m here for this!!!!’: Fans sound off on Armie Hammer casting in new ‘American Psycho’ 3 years after shock cannibalism scandal

Armie Hammer‘s fall from grace was swift following a series of disturbing allegations against him including sexual abuse, cannibalism, and BDSM. Yet it’s because of these claims fans are willing to wager he would make the perfect lead in the American Psycho adaptation by award-winning director Luca Guadagnino.

The Italian director, who helmed this year’s exhilarating Challengers, is reportedly in final negotiations to work on a new film (an interpretation not a remake) based on the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel. It will be executive produced by Sam Pressman through Pressman Film and written by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion, The Report). Adam Fogelson, Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, shared the exciting news:

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Since the announcement, names have been thrown around as to who would make the cut as Patrick Bateman. Christian Bale did a remarkable job portraying the suave yet unchecked serial killer in the Mary Harron-directed film adaptation from 2000.

Some pointed out that the 38-year-old Hammer would make the obvious choice given his past working relationship with the director, who is known to favor those he has a rapport with and trusts. Hammer worked with Guadagnino in the 2017 award-winning drama Call Me By Your Name opposite Dune star Timothee Chalamet.

One comment on X said, “Oh you know Luca was praying for a redemption arc to be able to work with his BFF.” Another shared that Hammer would make the “perfect amount of terrifying and sexy” playing a serial killer, while one claimed the film “could be a fitting career comeback moment.”

Another gushed: “He was so perfect as the sociopath boss in Sorry to Bother You, I’m here for this!!!!” and one more chimed in: “Oooooooo good casting x i love Armie x he didn’t kill anybody in real life lets lock it in.” A fan noted that Hammer’s deep voice would also be a good match for the character.

his voice would be perfect — lexie ✨ (@_LexieAnna) October 19, 2024

Non-ironically, the only person worthy of being cast as Patrick Bateman for a Luca Guadagnino adaptation is Armie Hammer. pic.twitter.com/9hLxbJPFh4 — LowRes Wünderbred (@LowresWB) October 18, 2024

Another user even suggested that Hammer’s alleged texts, in which he called himself a cannibal, could even be inserted into the script. They were screenshots of DMs that the actor allegedly wrote to a woman in which he detailed disturbing and violent sexual fantasies. It included texts about BDSM and cannibalism and some read, “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.”

In February 2021, the actor was also accused of violently sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend Effie Angelova, which he denied, saying all his sexual encounters were “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory.” He was investigated but did not face criminal charges. Hammer denied the cannibalism claims and abuse allegations personally in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this year in July, much to the disgust of Angelova, who hit back with a screenshot of his texts.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hammer said he is moving on with his life and anticipating “what will be a long, difficult process” of putting his life back together now that he is cleared of the allegations. Perhaps a starring role in Guadagnino’s new American Psycho adaptation could help pave his way back to Hollywood. But playing a serial killer. Really?! That would be too perfect of a role for him (pun intended).

