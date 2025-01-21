‘I’m not leaving the business’: What happened to Neil Cavuto on Fox News?

If you’ve been a loyal Fox News viewer over the years, chances are Neil Cavuto’s business insights and commentary kept you glued to your screen. A cornerstone of the network since the mid-90s, Cavuto has been a voice of reason, a trusted news source, and occasionally, a figure of controversy.

Recommended Videos

Cavuto’s reign didn’t just lie in financial analysis alone. Over the years, he became a voice of reason and, occasionally, a thorn in the side of his network. While many Fox News personalities toed the conservative line, Cavuto was unafraid to push back, most notably when it came to Donald Trump.

Three decades of excellence

Cavuto’s tenure at Fox News has been nothing short of legendary. It all began when the network was still finding its feet in the cable news world. Joining in 1996, Cavuto became a staple for business insights, anchoring shows like Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live on Fox News. His ability to break down complex financial topics into digestible segments made him a standout voice in business journalism.

His refusal to back false claims about the 2020 election and his skepticism of Trump’s endorsement of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment set him apart. Cavuto’s willingness to challenge the narrative undoubtedly made him a unique presence at Fox News, but it also put him at odds with the network’s more hard-line elements.

Is Cavuto still with Fox News?

As most say, nothing lasts forever, and even Cavuto’s impressive tenure couldn’t defy that rule. On Dec. 19, 2024, the beloved anchor announced his departure from the network, stating that he’d been planning the move for “some time” and that it simply “seemed like a good time” to leave. Naturally, this sparked plenty of worries for his devoted fans, and with Cavuto’s history of not shying away from criticizing Trump, speculations came into the mix.

However, while speculations seem to be the order with impromptu departures on news networks, the reality to Neil’s might be refreshingly straightforward. According to the New York Post, Cavuto’s contract was set to expire at the end of December, and Fox News reportedly offered him a “generous” deal to stay. However, Cavuto declined, citing a desire to step away after nearly 30 years at the network.

In his farewell address, he reflected on his long tenure, joking, “You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox—that’s how old I am.”

Cavuto also hinted at his ongoing health challenges as a factor in his decision. Over the years, he’s been open about his struggles with multiple sclerosis, open-heart surgery, and even a near-fatal bout of COVID-19. These experiences have undoubtedly shaped his perspective on life and work. Now, leaving Fox News, Cavuto made it clear he’s not retiring from journalism altogether. “I’m not leaving the business; I’m just leaving here,” he explained, leaving the door open for future endeavors.

Will Cain will take over the 4 p.m. time slot on Fox News that was previously held by Neil Cavuto.



The Will Cain Show will debut on Tuesday, Jan. 21st.



Congratulations Will! pic.twitter.com/s2nzSskNHY — RD MAGA (@real_defender) January 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Fox News has already moved to fill his time slot. Will Cain, known for his work on Fox & Friends Weekend, has taken over Cavuto’s programming. Cain’s weekday podcast focuses more on news and sports, and he’s expected to bring a similar style to his television show. Fox hinted at more extended interviews, a hallmark of Cain’s podcasting approach, which will distinguish his show from Cavuto’s business-oriented programming.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy