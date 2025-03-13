‘I’m okay! I promise’: Demi Lovato addresses fan concerns for her health after ‘shaking’ fit in new TikTok video

Demi Lovato has never been one to shy away from being vulnerable with her fans. Now that she’s joined in on the celebrity cooking craze, fans are getting to know the former child star on a more intimate level.

However, her latest TikTok cooking tutorial gave fans a little scare. While she intended to share a fun recipe, some fans were more focused on her well-being instead of the meal. The 32-year-old singer and actor recently posted a new episode of Cooking with Demi, her social media cooking series, where she tackled a whole roasted chicken for the first time. She openly admitted to being nervous about handling raw poultry. Nonetheless, what really caught viewers’ attention was the slight tremor in her hands.

Demi’s shaking hands cause a stir

@ddlovato On ✨Cooking With Demi✨ we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now 🖤 INGREDIENTS: 1 3 3/4 to 4 pound chicken 1 lemon Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus 10 sprigs 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 or 3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks 1 medium yukon gold potato, cut in chunks 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled ½ small onion 1 stalk celery 5 or 6 ¾-inch slices of a baguette 2 big handfuls of baby arugula 1 tablespoon vinegar ♬ original sound – Demi Lovato

In the video, Demi Lovato already made it clear that cooking a whole chicken was out of her comfort zone. “It seems really overwhelming,” she said. “But it’s not. We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed.”

She even joked about her fear of salmonella, calling raw chicken “disgusting” as she prepared the meal. However, as she continued cooking, close-up shots revealed her hands shaking while handling the ingredients, prompting concern among fans. One fan summed up the concern with the comment: “I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”

This sentiment was echoed by many others. Never one to let speculation spiral out of control, Demi quickly shut down any unnecessary panic. “I’m okay! I promise,” she said in response to the comment above. She also addressed her nerves in the caption of the video.

“On Cooking With Demi, we are all about facing our fears. Today, we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now.”

A history of openness and vulnerability

Demi Lovato has been incredibly candid about her struggles with mental health and addiction over the years. Following her near-fatal overdose in 2018, she suffered severe health complications. These include: three strokes, a heart attack, and lasting brain damage. She’s openly shared how these challenges have affected her daily life, from experiencing blurry vision to no longer being able to drive.

Given her history, it’s understandable why fans were quick to express concern over the video. However, Demi’s reassurance suggests that the trembling was likely just a mix of nerves and discomfort with handling raw meat, rather than anything more serious.

Beyond her personal health journey, Lovato has also taken time to reflect on her early rise to fame. In her 2024 Hulu documentary Child Star, she opened up about the emotional toll of being in the spotlight from such a young age. The documentary featured insights from fellow former child stars like Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner, and Raven-Symoné, who also shared their experiences navigating Hollywood as kids. There, she admitted that she doesn’t have many clear memories from the years following the release of Camp Rock.

Despite the challenges she’s faced, Demi Lovato is now in a much better place these days. She got engaged to musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in 2023 after over a year of dating. While they haven’t shared many details about their wedding plans, their relationship seems to be going strong. As for her cooking journey, fans can likely expect more fun, and maybe slightly chaotic videos from Cooking with Demi.

