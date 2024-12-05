‘I’m traumatized’: What are the harassment allegations against Jason Derulo? Emaza Gibson’s lawsuit explained

Even though so many cases of sexual misconduct in the music industry remain hidden, we’ve seen enough to not be surprised when another big name is accused.

In the wake of accusation after accusation, the latest name to get hit with a lawsuit is Jason Derulo. The allegations are being made by Emaza Gibson and she’s refusing to stay silent, leaving Derulo’s fans wondering if he’s the man they thought he was. Here’s everything you need to know about Gibson, aka Emaza Dilan’s, lawsuit against Derulo.

What are the claims against Jason Derulo?

The “Watcha Say” singer and social media personality was hit with a lawsuit from Gibson on Oct. 5, 2023. The upcoming artist was signed to Future History, Derulo’s Atlantic Records imprint in August 2021, and claims that after refusing to succumb to sexual coercion from Derulo, he dropped her from the label unceremoniously and went “radio silent.”

Gibson started her career with her sisters in the group Ceraadi, and the trio did their best to make a name for themselves by creating a YouTube channel. Eventually, both her sisters decided to walk away from music, but Gibson didn’t let go of the dream. She rebranded herself as Emaza Dilan and began to go viral through her dance videos, but her dream has always been music.

Derulo allegedly offered Gibson a deal as a solo artist to make some music under his record. According to the report from NBC News, this deal included a mixtape and an album that would include a song featuring Derulo. According to the lawsuit, she began to work with Derulo to create the album and he assumed a mentorship role. However, things started to go south quickly.

Gibson claims that Derulo would often invite her for drinks after recording or to events with him. She continuously declined to keep their relationship professional, but Gibson claims that when she agreed to go out with him, Derulo informed her that she would have to partake in “goat skin and fish scales.” If you have no idea what that means, you’re not alone. Gibson had to research the phrase and found out that it is a code for alleged sex rituals involving animals (goat skin) and cocaine (fish scales) which were commonplace in the industry.

In a tell-all YouTube video released on Nov. 22, Gibson went candid about the 2 years and counting that she has spent on this lawsuit. Including clips of herself in therapy as well as dm’s from other people alleging to have been abused by Derulo, the video was very revealing. She claimed that her therapist, who has worked with many artists, confirmed that the “goat skin and fish scales” rituals were real and that her therapist said, “You’re fighting the Devil.”

Gibson’s lawsuit accused Derulo and Atlantic Records of, “quid pro quo sexual harassment, failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, retaliation in violation of FEHA, sexual violation, intimidation and violence, breach of contract and breach of covenant,” per the court documents released by Deadline.

In April this year, the case was dismissed on the technicality that Gibson filed it in California and has no legal standing to sue in the state as she signed her artist agreements in New York. She and her lawyers are still fighting this ruling. Speaking with NBC News, the singer said, “I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking. I have anxiety, I’m traumatized.”

Jason Derulo’s response to Emaza Dilan’s claims

Jason Derulo released a statement on Instagram after Gibson’s lawsuit was filed and started to gain traction. The response, posted in Oct. 2023 included a statement that he read out loud in the video. “I wouldn’t normally comment, but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” the singer said in a somber tone. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

While his response was full of all the right things to say, he notably still hasn’t started a valid reason for ending Gibson’s contract.

