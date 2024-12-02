‘Him making good on his threats’: Diddy hit with explosive lawsuit accusing him being the ‘devil’ in ‘outrageous and abhorrent’ incident

Yet another damaging allegation has been leveled against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as the fallout from his bombshell arrest and investigation over sex trafficking crimes continues.

The disgraced music mogul was denied bail for a third time in his case relating to charges of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and racketeering just hours before he was subject to another shocking allegation. Filed on November 27, the complaint accuses Combs of dangling a woman off a West Coast apartment building balcony in a fit of rage around eight years ago.

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces fresh accusations in a new lawsuit, claiming he threatened to ki*l fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan, dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony of a West Coast apartment, and slammed her into patio furniture.



In the 17-page legal filing, Bongolan alleges… pic.twitter.com/kfFdyADRF3 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 30, 2024

The complaint includes multiple details of the alleged incident, photos, and a request for compensation in excess of $10 million. The alleged victim is named Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan — an up-and-coming fashion designer who once made clothes for the rapper — and her complaint claims she was dangled off the balcony of an apartment located on the 17th floor of a Los Angeles building. It also accuses Combs of slamming her into the patio furniture on the apartment balcony. “His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the document read.

It’s alleged that Combs’ interaction with Bongolan was the result of “a series of threats, intimidation, and violence” that he had leveled against her in the months prior, culminating in an incident where he “made good on his threats.” Alongside the dangling claim, the document — which refers to Combs as a “motherf***ing devil” — alleges that the rapper also “forcibly groped” Bongolan’s breasts. This most recent allegation may see Combs facing bicoastal courtrooms, adding to his already slated trial in New York for May of next year.

As with the broader charges against him, Combs’ lawyers have denied these new allegations and claimed they are untrue. “Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless,” the rapper’s attorney said in a press statement. “He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process.”

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

While undeniably shocking, the accusation of Combs dangling someone from a balcony is not unheard of in the world of hip-hop. Suge Knight, the former boss of the music label Death Row Records, was accused of doing the same thing to rapper Vanilla Ice in the early ‘90s, though Knight has denied the claim.

The most recent accusation adds to the seemingly endless list of jaw-dropping allegations that have come to light since Combs’ arrest in September. Alongside the highly-publicized “freak offs” — Combs-hosted sex parties in which victims were drugged and non-consensually recorded — the rapper has been at the center of broader accusations about disturbing religious rituals, attempts to influence the trial from prison, and speculation around his relationship with Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities.

He also stands accused of drugging and assaulting multiple minors as well as his personal trainer, and the transportation of sex workers to engage in prostitution, all while his supposed link to Tupac Shakur’s death has been reopened. If found guilty, the rapper could face life in prison.

Ahead of his trial, Combs currently is being held in the infamous Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he has managed to post on social media over the past few months. Alongside Bieber and Lopez, a slew of notable names have been floated in chatter about Combs’ history, including Ashton Kutcher, Kanye West, Usher, Beyonce and Jay-Z, though the latter pair have responded fiercely to any supposed connection.

