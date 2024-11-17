‘He seems to be more troubled than ever’: Justin Bieber facing ‘low lows,’ sparks concerns he is ‘regressing’ amid Diddy controversy and lawsuit over $300M wealth

As Sean “Diddy” Combs stares down the barrel of a legal shotgun, his former protégé, Justin Bieber, “seems to be more troubled than ever.”

This Halloween, the Biebers introduced their newborn, Jack Blues Bieber, to the world. Opting for a theme inspired by the animated series Kim Possible, the family snapshot was adorable but it definitely had a “taken in the living room because we’re not going anywhere” vibe. “Justin hardly ever gets out,” an insider spilled, hinting that maybe becoming a dad isn’t the only reason Justin’s been laying low.

His personal life seems on pause, and his music career? Well, that’s on whatever comes after pause. Mute, maybe? Since his last tour in 2022 and no new bops since 2021, fans are left scrolling through his old hits, wondering where the music — and Justin — went. Those in his inner circle have grown increasingly worried about the singer as the source confirmed that “when he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes.” After all, it’s no secret that the “Lonely” singer has had his fair share of struggles with mental health.

The drama doesn’t end there as Bieber’s former mentor, Diddy, getting slapped with charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering has undoubtedly shaken him to his core since the steadily growing whispers of those who fell victim to the disgraced rapper have long taken Bieber’s name, certain that in his initial years in the industry, he was exploited by Diddy. “It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” another source told Touch. While Bieber has sought help and made significant strides in managing his mental health, more recent events seem to have thrown a wrench in his progress.

The looming lawsuit over his $300 million fortune has reportedly been a source of great distress for Bieber, with the insider warning that “he seems to be regressing.” Bieber is said to be considering legal action against his former business managers, who “grossly” mismanaged his funds. To make matters worse, reports suggest he currently owes a staggering $380K in unpaid property taxes.

Bieber has since parted ways with his long-time business manager, Lou Taylor, and enlisted the services of Edward White, the man who famously helped Johnny Depp navigate his own financial quagmire. Through all this, the source claimed Justin is being surrounded by friends-turned-financial advisers. But even this move has raised eyebrows, with a source claiming that Bieber’s new financial advisors might not have his best interests at heart.

Nonetheless, Justin is a fighter. He’s overcome adversity before, and there’s no reason to believe that he can’t do it again. So, as Diddy prepares to face the consequences of his alleged actions, here we are, hoping Justin can tune his life back towards the top charts.

