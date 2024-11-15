‘Please don’t talk’: Diddy’s longtime pal says celebs involved in freak-offs quaking in fear over possible lawsuit

Ray-J may be a longtime friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs but that doesn’t mean he’s loyal to him. He’s been going on interviews opening up about the rapper’s freak-off parties and recently hinted that there should have been more celebrities jailed alongside him.

The “I Hit It First” singer said he knows of a few of these stars involved in the freak-offs who are now quaking in fear of being named in sexual assault lawsuits like what happened to the Bad Boy Records founder. He shared that these celebrities have silenced their alleged victims before they could go press charges, saying that he’s heard “about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it” during an interview on TMZ‘s new TUBI documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs.

The film delves into Diddy’s infamous parties, where guests were apparently forced to participate in lewd acts with sex workers. When asked by TMZ’s founder Harvey Levin if he knew who these people are that “have demands put upon them or they have paid off to keep this quiet” Ray J was silent at first. Then carefully choosing his words he replied: “Here’s what I do know. People do catch and kills all day … for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed.”

Levin prodded: “I just want to make sure I understand you. What you’re saying is that, what, you know people who have been approached by men, women, whatever who have said ‘give me money and I won’t talk?'” Ray J: Here’s the other way around it Harvey. I’ll give you money, please don’t talk.”

The 43-year-old, who’s been in the music industry since 1989, said many of his colleagues have called to open up to him about their connection with Diddy and his alleged freak-offs. He said: “They wanna talk to me. They wanna talk to me about what happened to them. They call me, they feel like they can trust me.”

When asked what they’re calling him for, he shared: “Because they wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy.” Levin then clarified if these “high-profile people” are calling him “because they’ve had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out” but think that he “might be the vessel for it coming out.” Ray J replied: “Yes. That’s exactly what I’m saying and I don’t even know why I said. But I said it so what? Now they gotta be mad and come get me.”

🔥 Ray J Says Celebs & High-Profile Figures Are Contacting Him To Ensure He Doesn't Publicize Their Connections To Diddy!🔥#ThursdayNoDiddy #RayJ pic.twitter.com/hENAzl41cb — Trey King 🇺🇸 (@treythetruth213) November 14, 2024

Not surprised at all by this turn of events. — Rose Mary Holley (@rmholley43) November 13, 2024

We can’t be sure if Ray J is telling the truth here as he previously said that he never saw anything amiss at Diddy’s parties. He said during an interview with Chris Cuomo in September that he’s “never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out.” He’s also “never been in rooms that people are talking about” and “never knew they existed.”

Ray J speaks to Chris Cuomo on why none of Diddy’s friends have spoken out since his arrest pic.twitter.com/31Lulf1vM4 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 21, 2024

Diddy had a star-studded guest list in his parties including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and more. Ray J is keeping mum on who these celebrities are that have contacted him. When asked if they specified “what they did with Diddy” the singer said: ” I don’t wanna say. I think I said too much.”

