Leonardo DiCaprio throws lavish, star-studded party without taking cues from Diddy: Who was invited?

With Diddy out of the limelight, Hollywood is in dire need of a distinguished party thrower, and it just so happens that Leonardo DiCaprio recently threw a lavish and star-studded party that brought out and gathered the elites of the showbiz industry. But unlike the disgraced producer’s notorious white parties, the actor’s guest list is no secret to the public. Well, it no longer is after photos of the attendees leaked online.

Recommended Videos

On Saturday night, the Great Gatsby star celebrated his 50th birthday early by hosting a private party at Nobu, a celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles. The supposedly intimate gathering brought together Leo’s close pals, co-actors, and longtime collaborators for a night of good food and company.

Based on the photos compiled by Page Six, some of the big names who showed up were Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, and Brad Pitt. DiCaprio and Spielberg worked together for Catch Me If You Can, with the latter directing the former in the blockbuster flick. Meanwhile, Leo co-starred with Robert in Killers of the Flower Moon, and with Brad in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spend Date Night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Milestone 50th Birthday Party https://t.co/Uc61RUcyVs — People (@people) November 10, 2024

Spielberg and Pitt were accompanied by their partners Kate Capshaw and Ines De Ramon, respectively. On the other hand, De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen was nowhere to be found at the party, which is OK since many of the birthday celebrant’s guests also attended solo, including Edward Norton, who co-starred with Leo in The Revenant.

One Hollywood elite who took the time to celebrate with the Titanic actor was Paris Hilton, who was photographed rocking a shimmery silver dress with side cutouts and a high slit on one side. She was not accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum. Like Paris, Robin Thicke also came to the party without his partner, April Love Geary. The engaged singer and model reportedly plan to tie the knot later this year, according to People.

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches the models to party with his peers as he celebrates 50th birthday with Paris Hilton, 43, Katy Perry, 40 and his long-time buddies https://t.co/iYy07trfku — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 10, 2024

Leo’s guest list included Jamie Foxx, Mark Ruffalo, Benicio del Toro, Cara Delevigne, Emile Hirsch, rapper Tyga, singer Anderson .Paak, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, as well as celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Of course, the celebration wouldn’t be complete without his closest friends and family. Sources said Leo’s dad, George DiCaprio, and his partner, Peggy Ann Farrar, were there, and so were the Hollywood star’s mom, Irmelin, and her partner, David Ward. Leo’s 26-year-old Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also by his side, and his best friend, Tobey Maguire, didn’t miss the party either. Unfortunately, DiCaprio’s other close friend in Hollywood, Kate Winslet, was not spotted at the gathering.

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti spotted outside a Halloween party. (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/9WcO9a11ui — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2023

“The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu. The scene was nothing short of star-studded,” one eyewitness relayed to Page Six before saying the stars took the party to a private Los Angeles home after dinner.

Saturday’s bash could just be one of the many for Leo, who is officially turning 50 on Monday, Nov. 11. The Oscar-winning actor is known for throwing multiple parties on his birthday. When he turned 40 ten years ago, he hosted an all-out celebration, which included one party at the now-defunct 1Oak.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy