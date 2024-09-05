Why did Katy Perry break up with Orlando Bloom?

If Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have it all, does any celebrity couple?! They smile big in every photo snapped of them, they have a daughter with a whimsical and floral name, and they’ve been together since 2016. But nothing in life is perfect and every love story has some low points, so even this beautiful and wealthy couple broke up for a while.

While Perry and Bloom’s marriage seems much happier than the pop star’s time with the newly right-wing, helplessly mid provocateur and alleged sex offender Russell Brand, the story of the Perry-Bloom split is dramatic. So, let’s get all the details as to why the “California Gurls” singer and former American Idol judge ended her relationship with the beloved actor… and why they got back together!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s breakup, explained

Perry went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and told host Alex Cooper that she broke up with Bloom in 2017. Was it because one of them cheated? Were they afraid of commitment? Did they want to date other people and see if they were truly meant to be together?

Well, it was none of those things. Bloom did some inner work and wanted to be a healthy partner for Perry… and while many people would jump for joy and say they’ve found The One, that isn’t how the singer responded. If you’ve been single and looking for a sweet person to spend your life with, this might be frustrating to hear.

Okay, here it is: Perry found their relationship too dull and broke up with Bloom. While the Backstreet Boys once sang “Quit Playing Games With My Heart,” it turns out that Perry wanted Bloom to keep doing just that!

Katy Perry gets emotional describing how Orlando Bloom is the perfect ‘anchor’ in their relationship and the partner she needed in her life. pic.twitter.com/xsDN7qDAfd — J▲NSY (@katycatjansy) September 4, 2024

After Bloom spent time at the Hoffman Process, Perry said that the “dopamine hint” of playing games was over, and she didn’t like that. She explained, “he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me, and I was like, ‘This is boring, I’m moving on.'”

But while the singer could have left Bloom for good and dated someone else who was more exciting in her eyes, she went to the Hoffman Process herself. And since she “spoke the same language” as Bloom and started meditating, they started dating again, and an engagement followed in 2019. Perry said that couples therapy is a big part of their current relationship.

While time apart might be the kiss of death for some couples, the stars clearly needed some moments alone to reflect. Perry said she was too proud when she started dating Bloom to let others in, but then realized “I do need help, I do need a partner.”

Maybe you’ve heard of the Hoffman Process and have seen influencers talk about the program, which costs $5,350. The website promises you will “Explore and resolve thought and behavior patterns” and that your dynamics with others will be more positive after you attend. While some parts of Perry’s “Call Her Daddy” interview were pretty juicy (let’s just say her “love language” is when someone does the dishes), this revelation is half relatable and half, well, not. Although going to therapy is a great idea and people should be open about it, most people can’t spend over $5,000 for what amounts to a self-improvement retreat.

What does Bloom think about this brief breakup? He had no hard feelings for Perry, and told Elle UK at the time, “We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up.” Well, now they’re back together, parents to an adorable daughter, and planning to get married, so it all worked out.

