Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

Why did Katy Perry break up with Orlando Bloom?

…Was he too Hot N Cold?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 01:57 pm

If Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don’t have it all, does any celebrity couple?! They smile big in every photo snapped of them, they have a daughter with a whimsical and floral name, and they’ve been together since 2016. But nothing in life is perfect and every love story has some low points, so even this beautiful and wealthy couple broke up for a while.

Recommended Videos

While Perry and Bloom’s marriage seems much happier than the pop star’s time with the newly right-wing, helplessly mid provocateur and alleged sex offender Russell Brand, the story of the Perry-Bloom split is dramatic. So, let’s get all the details as to why the “California Gurls” singer and former American Idol judge ended her relationship with the beloved actor… and why they got back together!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s breakup, explained

Perry went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and told host Alex Cooper that she broke up with Bloom in 2017. Was it because one of them cheated? Were they afraid of commitment? Did they want to date other people and see if they were truly meant to be together?

Well, it was none of those things. Bloom did some inner work and wanted to be a healthy partner for Perry… and while many people would jump for joy and say they’ve found The One, that isn’t how the singer responded. If you’ve been single and looking for a sweet person to spend your life with, this might be frustrating to hear.

Okay, here it is: Perry found their relationship too dull and broke up with Bloom. While the Backstreet Boys once sang “Quit Playing Games With My Heart,” it turns out that Perry wanted Bloom to keep doing just that!

After Bloom spent time at the Hoffman Process, Perry said that the “dopamine hint” of playing games was over, and she didn’t like that. She explained, “he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me, and I was like, ‘This is boring, I’m moving on.'”

But while the singer could have left Bloom for good and dated someone else who was more exciting in her eyes, she went to the Hoffman Process herself. And since she “spoke the same language” as Bloom and started meditating, they started dating again, and an engagement followed in 2019. Perry said that couples therapy is a big part of their current relationship.

While time apart might be the kiss of death for some couples, the stars clearly needed some moments alone to reflect. Perry said she was too proud when she started dating Bloom to let others in, but then realized “I do need help, I do need a partner.”

Maybe you’ve heard of the Hoffman Process and have seen influencers talk about the program, which costs $5,350. The website promises you will “Explore and resolve thought and behavior patterns” and that your dynamics with others will be more positive after you attend. While some parts of Perry’s “Call Her Daddy” interview were pretty juicy (let’s just say her “love language” is when someone does the dishes), this revelation is half relatable and half, well, not. Although going to therapy is a great idea and people should be open about it, most people can’t spend over $5,000 for what amounts to a self-improvement retreat.

What does Bloom think about this brief breakup? He had no hard feelings for Perry, and told Elle UK at the time, “We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown-up.” Well, now they’re back together, parents to an adorable daughter, and planning to get married, so it all worked out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.