It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

A source “close” to De Ramon revealed that she and Pitt “have been dating for a few months,” according to People. Another source told the magazine that the relationship was “not exclusive” at this point but that “Brad is really into” De Ramon, who met the actor through a mutual friend.

“Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her,” said an insider close to Pitt. The fledgling couple was recently spotted backstage at a Bono concert.

De Ramon, who is currently a Vice President at L.A.-based jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, previously worked for Christie’s and Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. She married Wesley in 2019 but in September it was revealed that the pair had been living separately for several months.

While Pitt is legally single, his divorce is yet to be officially decreed due to his and Jolie’s bitter custody fight. Pitt has played the field a bit since his legal separation, notably with German model Nicole Poturalski who had a brief fling with the actor in 2020, and with Model and Author Emily Ratajkowski who reportedly went on a few dates with Pitt before moving on to Pete Davidson (yes, you read that correctly).