Donald Trump Jr. makes bizarre conspiracy theory connecting Diddy’s arrest to Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Jr. has pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest has led to the sudden endorsements for Kamala Harris from celebrities who were on Diddy’s party list.

The Bad Boy Records founder dominated the news following his arrest on Sept. 16 for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He has since also been accused of sexual misconduct on a minor but have since pleaded innocent to all these allegations.

Much of the accusations centered on his infamous star-studded white parties which had guests like Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and other A-list names from both the entertainment and music industry. Diddy allegedly hosted drug-fueled “freak offs” in these parties which involved guests being forced to participate in lewd acts with male sex workers.

The rapper has yet to prove his innocence in federal court in an on-going trial. But Trump Jr. suggested that the timing of Diddy’s arrest and those celebrities gathering to endorse Harris couldn’t have been coincidental. He claimed they could be endorsing the Democrat as payment as they were on “Diddy party list.”

“We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again. Again, none of this is organic,” he said on his podcast Triggered Monday night. He added: “It’s a paid influencer operation. Know that. The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they’re either on an Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both.”

Trump Jr. pointed out: “We all saw that, how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone’s endorsing the Democrat, just out of nowhere.”

Interestingly enough, many of these celebrities have long supported the Democratic Party even before Harris came into the picture or way before Diddy was arrested. Jenifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Cardi B., Madonna, and John Legend, who endorsed Harris, also voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Suffice to say, Trump Jr. does not have concrete evidence to prove his theory or tie these stars to Diddy. Regardless, it doesn’t stop eagle-eyed watchers from running with his claim and some even piled on the suspicion with theories of their own. One ridiculously called Harris’ campaign group the P. Diddy’s Party List: The Unofficial Kamala Harris Campaign Headquarters.

A second wrote on X: “It’s not a coincidence that everyone that endorse Kamala Harris is on P. Diddy freak off list. Ask yourself was Kamala on his list too. I bet she was. in fact, her husband notified P. Diddy ahead of the first raid.” A third commented: “If you want to know who is on the Diddy list, just check Kamala Harris’ endorsement list!”

Another claimed that these stars are endorsing Harris for fear of having the “Diddy list” released to the public and specifically pointed out Lopez, who was also the rapper’s ex-girlfriend.

“A Diddy favorite Jennifer Lopez is campaigning for Kamala Harris. Most Diddy clients and Epstein clients who were compromised by the FBI and CIA are supporting and endorsing Kamala Harris to keep those client lists sealed forever. THIS SHOULD BE A GREAT REASON TO VOTE FOR TRUMP SO HE CAN RELEASE THOSE LISTS ONCE HE GETS INTO OFFICE.”

One thinks that “the list and videos will be exposed anyway so… only time needed. They can stop faking it.” Meanwhile, others were quick to make a mockery of these celebrity endorsements for Harris as U.S president.

