‘What is this supposed to mean?’: Kamala Harris hater reveals ‘perfect’ reason why she shouldn’t be president, and everyone is appalled 

It’s election day, folks. For Americans across the country, the time has come to cast our ballots for one of two historic candidates.

If Kamala Harris is victorious this week, she’ll become the United States’ first female president, first Asian-American president, and second-ever Black president. She’ll shatter a glass ceiling that’s loomed over this country for more than three centuries, and harken in a new American era.

If Donald Trump wins this election, he’ll become the first convicted felon to achieve the title of Commander in Chief. He’ll also become the first impeached former president to secure a victory following impeachment, and he’ll be tied for the oldest president ever inaugurated.

No matter who wins, we’ll make history this week, but there’s no denying the massive gap between these two candidates. Major names on either side of the political aisle are carefully reminding us of the divide between Harris and Trump, but some are doing a much better job of it. Conservative talking head Ryan Fournier didn’t quite land his intended shade toward Harris the day ahead of the election, but a hero-adjacent American came in clutch with a sizzling retort.

Fournier shared an image on Nov. 4 blasting Harris for… something. It’s not really clear what he’s criticizing the Democratic candidate for, since his carping is attached to a perfectly innocuous photo of the Vice President, but he did attach the phrase “Perfect photo of why I don’t want this woman to be President.” The image in question shows Harris, suited up in front of the American flag, holding the hands of two little girls wearing masks. The girls in question are Black, a detail that shouldn’t matter one bit, but it certainly seems to be a factor in far-right Fournier’s outrage.

What is this supposed to mean? pic.twitter.com/WnZ2IcSymw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 4, 2024

Chris Evans, but not the one you’re thinking, then took to X to cook Fournier with six simple words, blatantly questioning “what is this supposed to mean” in response to the weirdly-presented tweet. The small business owner shares a name with the one and only Captain America — not to mention the Human Torch and of course Curtis Everett — and it seems he shares a political party with him too. His simple question speaks for us all, as we eye Fournier’s head-scratcher of a tweet and wonder which detail set the sleaze off.

Was it the Blackness of all three subjects? It’s certainly a possibility, given the brazen racism displayed by so many in the Trump camp, but that almost seems too easy. Most conservatives at least try to bury their bigotry beneath honeyed words or translucent shields, but in the era of Trump, they’ve all become emboldened.

There’s another potential trigger at play that may be the true culprit: Those masks. The little girls holding Harris’ hands are both masked-up, and we know how the party of strength and firepower crumples at the sight of a piece of cloth. There’s a very real possibility that Fournier’s whinging is a result of those masks, since safety is — in the minds of some — a disqualifying factor.

It’s an absurd stance to take, and no one let Fournier forget it. Responses to both his tweet and the re-share from Evans are scathing, and blast Fournier and his paper-thin skin for landing on the wrong side of history — history that’s about to be made by our first Madame President.

