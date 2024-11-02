‘I adore this woman’: Kamala Harris is winning last-minute votes, not for her policies but for her unhinged sense of humor

Despite the far Right’s best efforts to paint her as the “anti-Christ” at what could be described as the most xenophobic U.S. rally in recent memory, or throwing every misogynistic and racist insult from their tired playbook, Kamala Harris keeps standing strong – sharp, smart, and genuinely funny – not the “funny” that Tony Hinchcliffe thinks he’s mastered.

Recommended Videos

Unlike Donald Trump who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth – his first taste of everyday American life probably came from briefly working the deep fryer at McDonald’s – Harris actually had to work at the fast-food chain to sustain herself financially. She wasn’t employed at the restaurant for a mere cutesy PR move.

Also, unlike the felonious billionaire, Harris can be considered a relatable politician. Trump has to try to be relatable – going out of his way to drive a garbage truck as a diss to Joe Biden – but Harris does not have to make an effort because her relatability comes from a spontaneous and unscripted place. So much so that her demeanor has sparked a series of editing compilations of the Democratic nominee being a regular, funny, and vivacious gal.

Everyone’s future Auntie-in-chief

A TikTok user, who goes by dj lil cc, did every Kamala Harris supporter a favor by compiling her best, most humorous moments in not one, but two different videos. The clips showcase our current Madam Vice President in multiple settings, from more intimate and personal to professional and official. In either case, she acts true to herself in a way that no disingenuous person could pull off.

“She’s the most normal person we’ve had hold this high office in the US,” wrote one netizen. Simply by taking a look at her memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, one can tell where the former District Attorney’s motivations have lied for decades and how her education and life journey starting from an early age helped shape the woman who now hopes to run the country with the same tenacity, uprightness, and empathy she embodied during her past as a prosecutor.

Some pro-Trump Republicans have tried to make her joyful nature seem like a negative trait, but it is clear from the comments on both videos that many more people are tickled by her contagious laughter and radiant smile. “She is such an Auntie,” another commenter remarked.

While Donald Trump’s campaign feels like one is stuck in a moldy, dusty, stuffy basement with all the exits blocked – unless you’re an immigrant, because in that case you’re shown the door – Harris brings to the table a freshness that is sorely needed in American politics. Nov. 5 may mark the dawn of a new era, the start of a new chapter to be written by someone who means to make a meaningful change in the lives of everyone in the U.S. – not just those who support her, because, to Kamala and her running mate, there is no “enemy from within” only fellow Americans.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy