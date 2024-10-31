Speaking of trash, Donald Trump just proved he can’t open a garbage truck door without nearly breaking an ankle

Donald Trump likes to call his successor “sleepy Joe” and accuse Kamala Harris of all sorts of supposed mental disabilities, but he’s so abysmally incompetent that even posing for the tabloids and opening a truck door in his latest populist scheme is something he can’t do without making a fool of himself.

The Con Don has played all the deceitful tricks up his sleeve by now, and he finds himself, a mere five days before the election, out of ideas, out of time, and desperate to rally what remains of his supporter base to give the Democrats a half-decent fight. Now, what do you do when you find yourself and everyone else, even the enthusiastic MAGA crowd, completely worn out from your tired rhetoric, your senseless accusations, your outrageous fearmongering? Why, you do what every populist in history has done to trick the masses into thinking that they’re a pariah of virtue, a champion of the less privileged, a friend to the common man. You pretend to be one of them, despite not having done a single day of hard work in your entire life.

Trump’s newest circus act involved commandeering a garbage truck, dressing up as a sanitation worker, and taking a few dashing photos as he climbed up to the front passenger seat, albeit with much less bravado than he’d hoped. This new tomfoolery comes courtesy of President Biden’s recent outburst in support of the Puerto Ricans. “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he remarked. This gave the former cheeto-in-chief just what he needed to stage another populist stunt and pass himself off as… well, who knows what.

His GOP lackeys only wish that he’d done a better job of it because it seems that he can’t even be relied upon to open a garbage truck door without almost stumbling and breaking an ankle. At his age, he should really avoid these perfectly orchestrated photoshoots involving physical strain.

I’m sorry, everyone else saw him straight up miss the door handle and nearly fall over, right? pic.twitter.com/Au2mmulLcD — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2024

I wonder what it would feel like if Trump got a taste of his own medicine with this narrative of being too old to run for office. It’s a pity that it never quite formed in media circles, and now it’s too late to contemplate it.

This is so sad to watch the billionaire elites put old man Trump up for election when it's glaringly obvious that he is not well. He is far too old to be doing this. Please please let him go live the rest of his life in peace in his own prison cell. This is disturbing. — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 31, 2024

Trump is looking increasingly exhausted. What’s the point of replacing a puppet, as he himself would describe Joe Biden, only for him to become a debilitated figurehead for the GOP?

Not only is Trump cognitively declining at a rapid pace. Physically he looks exhausted, defeated and off balance. The physical and mental collapse is happening right before our eyes. — History Matters (@politicallatino) October 30, 2024

“Wild to see the garbage take out itself. Modern marvel,” wrote another user on X, perhaps offering the most important takeaway from this whole stunt.

Wild to see the garbage take out itself. Modern marvel. — Hum (@humrashid) October 31, 2024

Strange how the conservatives are now offended by language, huh? It seems that as long as it fits the narrative, as long as you can take advantage of it, there really isn’t much separating the parties and their methods. Offended by hate speech and insulting traditionalist values are two sides of the same coin; what matters is who gets there first.

Funny how they're suddenly offended by language — 🇺🇦💙KT🌷 & Ollie 4 Kamala💙 (@Dogs4Ever11) October 31, 2024

Let us hope that this will be the last stunt we see from Trump when the country pushes him back to a pit of irrelevancy on November 5. Unless the convicted former president plans another insurrection and tries to steal the election away by force.

