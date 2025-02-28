Donald Trump dumps royal crush Prince William for his father as he dubs King Charles ‘a beautiful man’

Donald Trump received a letter from King Charles, hand delivered by the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and now it seems the U.S. president is crushing on the monarch hard.

Starmer flew out to Washington on Thursday to speak with the 47th president and, despite the two leaders being at odds on a lot of things, the pair seemed to get on amicably. Although I have to admit, I wasn’t aware that the Prime Minister of the U.K. is working a second job as a postman for the royal family. The leader of the U.K. delivered the letter to Trump during their meeting and had him open and read it there and then.

“It is my pleasure to bring from His Majesty the King, a letter… He sends his best wishes and his regards, of course, but he also asked me to bear this letter and bring it to you.

King Charles’ letter to Trump said all the right things

It’s almost funny how easy it is to get Donald Trump to like you – all it takes is a tiny amount of flattery and he’s putty in your hands. Case in point, his letter from the king, which obviously said all the right things to play up to Trump’s massive ego, so much so that the president outright called Charles a “beautiful man” after he had finished reading the letter. Has he already forgotten his crush: Prince William, who he called, “a good-looking guy,” and “very handsome,” back in December last year?

Charles knows exactly what he's doing. Flattery gets you everywhere with Trump. — Dylan Brickley  (@dylanbrickley12) February 27, 2025

According to the Independent, the letter from Charles offered Trump an “unprecedented” second state visit to the U.K. to “further enhance the special relationship between our two countries.” The last time Trump was invited to the U.K. was by the Queen in 2019, who the president has spoken highly of in the past. He also claimed to know Charles very well, “I’ve gotten to know him very well, actually, first term and now second term.” Speaking as someone from the U.K. I’m pretty sure most people don’t want him here.

87% of the UK population hate Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/GBxu9OGctK — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 20, 2025

Trump and Charles might meet before the visit

The letter also suggested that the king and Trump could meet before the visit at one of the royal residences across the country. Charles also expressed his wish to discuss issues and mutual interests although it’s difficult to think of what these two could have in common, maybe they’ll just trash talk Prince Harry for a couple of hours.

Despite Trump clearly displaying signs that he is unstable, it seems like the U.K. government and the monarchy still wish to maintain some form of relationship, after all, the U.S. and the U.K. have been close allies for a very long time. The reason for Starmer’s visit included trying to talk the president around on his policy regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia, so perhaps there is a more admirable reason for all this flattery. Trump ultimately accepted the invitation claiming “it’ll be our honor to be there.”

