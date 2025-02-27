Forgot password
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. For only the second time in its history the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of wellwishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend's celebrations. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) / U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / WikiCommons picture of Buckingham Palace
Photos by Andrew Harnik, Max Mumby/ Getty Images & WikiCommons
King Charles’ plans to woo Donald Trump are revealed as he invites him for a sleepover at idyllic royal palace

The royal itinerary includes pillow fights, makeovers and talking about boys.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 02:45 pm

As Donald Trump turns allies into enemies in record time, multiple nations across the globe are electing to grovel up to America’s unpredictable president in order to keep him sweet. Even the long-standing friendship between the U.K. and the U.S. is under threat amid Trump’s histrionic hissy fits, but Britain at least has one ace up its sleeve: Donald’s love affair with the Royal Family.

From Trump’s point of view, his state visit to the U.K. during his first term in office was a smash-hit success and turned him into the late Queen Elizabeth II’s new best pal (nobody tell him the hilarious dig she actually made at his expense behind his back). Now he’s in his second term, his weakness for the Royals only seems to have grown — spare a thought for how much Trump objectified the “irresistible” Prince William when they met in Paris last December.

As U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer heads to the White House to speak with the new-old POTUS, it seems the Royal Family will have to make a bold sacrifice in order to make sure Trump doesn’t turn against the country. Slumber party at the palace, everybody!

Royal Family prepare to seduce Trump by making him an offer he won’t be able to resist

King Charles appears for BBC News interview and Donald Trump an interview on Fox News
Photo by BBC News/YouTube and Fox News/YouTube

Starmer’s U.S. visit is all-important in establishing the continuing relationship between the two nations, and reports say he has an offer to make Trump that could sweeten the deal. It’s claimed that the “jewel in the crown” of Starmer’s attempts to woo the re-elected republican is an invitation to stay with King Charles at one of the monarch’s royal residences. Likely Balmoral Castle.

“Balmoral would be the obvious choice,” a “senior government source” told The Sun. It appears the Royals have thought long and hard about the best place to host Trump, should he accept the offer, and the chance to have a sleepover at the king’s Scottish residence is predicted to be an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

During his first state visit in 2019, Trump was hosted at two other royal residences, meaning Balmoral is the ideal choice due to its location in the Trump family’s ancestral home of Scotland and closeness to his own golf course situated in Aberdeen. “He’s already been to Windsor and Buckingham Palace, so Balmoral is being talked about,” The Sun‘s source continued. “Everyone knows he loves Scotland and it’s near his golf course.”

If Trump does end up coming back to Britain, he’ll be making Anglo-American history. To date, no president has had the distinction of being invited to make two state visits to the U.K. Only one president has even stayed at Balmoral Castle before — Dwight D. Eisenhower visited Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Harold MacMillan there in 1959. Breaking tradition like this certainly sounds like the way to inflate Trump’s ego and keep him on side. Although something tells us he would prefer it if he could spend a night in Prince William’s house rather than the king’s. Ideally with Kate Middleton and the kids out the way. And maybe with a blindfold and some hand-cuffs.

An American president who idolizes the British Royal Family may sound like a betrayal of 248 years of U.S. history, but that’s just how Donald “I can’t read the Constitution” Trump rolls.

